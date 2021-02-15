Owasso Pom profile: A Q&A with MaKayla Arrington

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

Hip-hop.

What motivates you to compete in virtual competitions?

Dancing for my team.

What is your favorite dance from this season so far?

Our pep rally dance.

What is your best memory during your high school pom career?

Probably the banquets.

What has being on pom taught you?

To always be cautious of your surroundings, and teamwork.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting pom?

Give it your all and never stop pushing for better.

Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?

Singing and crafting things.

What is your favorite food?

Sushi.