Owasso Pom profile: A Q&A with Madelyn Short

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?

As a pom girl, I absolutely love kick. It has to be my top favorite. It’s so fun to perform for people and to see their reactions to us kicking!

What motivates you to compete in virtual competitions?

Honestly, competing in virtual competitions isn’t what I thought we would do in a million years, but having my teammates by my side to encourage each other and push each other to the best of our abilities and never give up. I’m so thankful we get to compete at all.

What is your favorite dance from this season so far?

I can’t pick one favorite, so my choice would have to be our two competition dances.

What is your best memory during your High School pom career?

My best memory would have to be getting to be on the sidelines of football games and getting to dance at the two state games that Owasso has won.

What has being on pom taught you?

It has taught me responsibility, teamwork and to never give up when things get tough.