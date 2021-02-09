Owasso Pom profile: A Q&A with Madelyn Short

What is your favorite type of dance you do as a pom girl?
As a pom girl, I absolutely love kick. It has to be my top favorite. It’s so fun to perform for people and to see their reactions to us kicking!
What motivates you to compete in virtual competitions?
Honestly, competing in virtual competitions isn’t what I thought we would do in a million years, but having my teammates by my side to encourage each other and push each other to the best of our abilities and never give up. I’m so thankful we get to compete at all.
What is your favorite dance from this season so far?
I can’t pick one favorite, so my choice would have to be our two competition dances.
What is your best memory during your High School pom career?
My best memory would have to be getting to be on the sidelines of football games and getting to dance at the two state games that Owasso has won.
What has being on pom taught you?
It has taught me responsibility, teamwork and to never give up when things get tough.
What advice would you give to someone who is just starting pom?
Something I would tell them is to get used to getting up and getting to school before the sun rises, push through injuries and always have a good attitude.
Besides pom, what other outside interests or hobbies do you enjoy?
I love to spend time with my family and my friends, travel and go to the lake, and I am a huge Disney fan!
What is your favorite food?
Pasta.
What is your favorite book or movie?
My favorite movies are “Top Gun” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Do you have a nickname? If so, what is it?
Mads.
What is a fun or surprising fact that not many people know about you?
I have traveled to 17 different countries.
What’s the furthest place you have traveled?
The furthest places that I have traveled are Russia, Sweden, Finland and Estonia.
What are your plans after graduation?
My plans after graduation are to attend Oklahoma State University to study applied exercise science with hopes of going to physical therapy school in the future.
What do you think you will remember most about this school year?
How COVID-19 changed how my senior year should’ve been.