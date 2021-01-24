Owasso overtakes Bishop Kelley 73-49 in boys championship at Port City Classic

TULSA - Class 6A seventh-ranked Owasso beat Class 5A sixth-ranked Kelley 73-49 in the boys championship game of the Port City Classic Saturday night at Victory Christian School.
Trenton Ellison had a game-high 17 points, while tournament MVP Kyler Mann finished with 13 for the Rams (9-1). Caden Fry, an all-tournament selection, and Aaron Potter had 11 points apiece.
This was the second consecutive tournament that Mann was selected as MVP. He had the same honor at the Skiatook Invitational that Owasso won a couple of weeks ago.
"It feels great (to be selected MVP) because I work hard every day," said Mann. "Playing with these guys is fun. We all feed off each other and have energy both on the court and the bench."
All-tournament selections Jake Gendron and Colin Morrison finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Comets (8-4).
The Rams built leads of 22-7 after the first quarter and 32-13 at the half, thanks to balanced scoring on offense and a stifling defense.
"I was very proud of the team," said Owasso head coach Brian Montonati. "I thought our defense was outstanding, and I loved the balance and playing unselfish (on offense)."
Owasso opened the week with a 72-60 win at home against Sand Springs on Tuesday and then won its first two games of the Port City in impressive fashion.
The Rams cruised past Claremore 75-39 Thursday and then toppled Victory Christian 73-57 Friday.
The boys tournament had to be shifted from Catoosa to Victory after COVID-19 issues forced a shutdown of all activities at Catoosa schools.
"We were all very appreciative of Victory Christian stepping up and allowing us to play," said Montonati.
The Owasso girls picked up their second win of the season, 67-26 over Victory Christian in the opening round of the Port City Classic Thursday. The girls part of the tournament moved from Catoosa to Verdigris.
The Lady Rams (2-13) dropped their final two games of the tournament, 44-30 to Verdigris in the semifinals Friday and 39-33 against Sand Springs Saturday. They also lost at home to the Sandites 65-41 Tuesday.
Collinsville
The Class 5A No. 18 Collinsville boys opened the week with an impressive 80-41 victory at Highway 20 rival Skiatook on Tuesday. The Cardinals then went winless at the Port City Classic.
Collinsville (5-6) lost to Sand Springs 54-45 Thursday, 64-50 against Edison Friday and 60-45 to Tahlequah Saturday in the seventh-place game.
The Class 5A No. 16 Collinsville girls dropped their lone game of the week, 27-25 at Skiatook Tuesday. The Lady Cardinals are now 5-6 overall.