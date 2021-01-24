Owasso overtakes Bishop Kelley 73-49 in boys championship at Port City Classic

TULSA - Class 6A seventh-ranked Owasso beat Class 5A sixth-ranked Kelley 73-49 in the boys championship game of the Port City Classic Saturday night at Victory Christian School.

Trenton Ellison had a game-high 17 points, while tournament MVP Kyler Mann finished with 13 for the Rams (9-1). Caden Fry, an all-tournament selection, and Aaron Potter had 11 points apiece.

This was the second consecutive tournament that Mann was selected as MVP. He had the same honor at the Skiatook Invitational that Owasso won a couple of weeks ago.

"It feels great (to be selected MVP) because I work hard every day," said Mann. "Playing with these guys is fun. We all feed off each other and have energy both on the court and the bench."

All-tournament selections Jake Gendron and Colin Morrison finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Comets (8-4).

The Rams built leads of 22-7 after the first quarter and 32-13 at the half, thanks to balanced scoring on offense and a stifling defense.

"I was very proud of the team," said Owasso head coach Brian Montonati. "I thought our defense was outstanding, and I loved the balance and playing unselfish (on offense)."