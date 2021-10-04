Owasso nears volleyball postseason with coach's status hazy

Meg Kannett just had a baby, which should be the happiest time of her life. But the Owasso volleyball coach has been told by the Owasso Public Schools human resources department that since she is on maternity leave, she will not be allowed to coach her team in the upcoming postseason.

"If I went up to the school and wanted to grade some papers, I bet they would let me do that," Kannett said. "But I can't coach."

Her team is one week away from the postseason. If the Lady Rams retain their No. 8 state ranking, they will host a regional beginning next week. But this news was frustrating to Kannett.

"There is no way I'm not going to be able to coach, especially here at the end of the season ... in the most pivotal time," she said. "We'll see. We joked that we will get me a headset to talk to my assistant coach so I can coach through him. They said I can be a spectator and go watch, but I just can't coach. If my doctor isn't telling me I can't coach, why is the school telling me I can't coach?"

According to volleyball's rules, only one coach can stand at a time during a match, so Kannett would be able to sit on the bench and at least be there for her team.