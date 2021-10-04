Owasso nears volleyball postseason with coach's status hazy

Meg Kannett just had a baby, which should be the happiest time of her life. But the Owasso volleyball coach has been told by the Owasso Public Schools human resources department that since she is on maternity leave, she will not be allowed to coach her team in the upcoming postseason.
"If I went up to the school and wanted to grade some papers, I bet they would let me do that," Kannett said. "But I can't coach."
Her team is one week away from the postseason. If the Lady Rams retain their No. 8 state ranking, they will host a regional beginning next week. But this news was frustrating to Kannett.
"There is no way I'm not going to be able to coach, especially here at the end of the season ... in the most pivotal time," she said. "We'll see. We joked that we will get me a headset to talk to my assistant coach so I can coach through him. They said I can be a spectator and go watch, but I just can't coach. If my doctor isn't telling me I can't coach, why is the school telling me I can't coach?"
According to volleyball's rules, only one coach can stand at a time during a match, so Kannett would be able to sit on the bench and at least be there for her team.
"If I let my assistant coach do the coaching, I can't stand up and do anything," she said. "So why can't I at least sit on the bench? I want to be within earshot."
But even without their coach, the Lady Rams (21-11) nearly took down No. 1 Bishop Kelley in a wild five-setter Thursday.
"They are all in good hands," Kannett said. "It's a testament to my program, to my coaches, to the girls, that they can keep on trucking without me. I spent all summer and two months with these girls, and now you tell me I can't coach? It's tough."
This might just be the beginning for this group. They will take their swings this year and each and every starter will return next year. Step one in this year's postseason, ending with a possible state trip at Catoosa. This could be a big season, and the start of even bigger things.
"We've got some wins we really needed to get to have confidence," Kannett said. "As long as we show up mentally and ready to play, we should be able to make it to state. I told them after the Bishop Kelley match ... if we go in as an 8-seed, guess who we will play? That team right there. I like the position we're in, but our girls have to be on their game. They are so talented. We're young. We start three sophomores and three juniors. They do what we ask them to do, and when they do it, we're unstoppable."