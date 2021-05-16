Owasso names track and field state medalists, qualifiers

Several students placed as 2021 Owasso track and field state medalists and state qualifiers:
State medalists
Bryce Journee (5th long jump); Emery Neely, Cole Adams, Jake Clifton, Deshawn Kinnard (4x200 relay, 6th); Emery Neely, Cole Adams, Korbyn Green, Deshawn Kinnard (4x100 relay, 5th); Hunter Murman (6th pole vault); Libby Booth, Andie Humes, Cadence Schockemoehl, Alexa Earnhardt (4x800 relay, 6th); Tate Young (400m, 6th); Vanessa Rendon (3rd discuss)
State Qualifiers
Abigail Kubien, Aspen Motley, Becca Moe, Carter Steward, Cody Oates, Declan Burris, Emily Scorsone, Frank Santos, Gideon Hays, Halle Day, Isaac Conder, Jamayla Malone, Jayla Norwood, Kale Pennington, Karson Zumwalt, Lindsey Britton, Madeline Fenner, Mikeiyla Washington, Neveah Deberry, Nick Nester