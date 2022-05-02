Owasso names Justin Morsey as school’s first-ever head girls wrestling coach

Owasso Public Schools has named Justin Morsey as the first-ever head girls wrestling coach at Owasso High School, Executive Director of Athletics Zach Duffield announced on Monday.

“Participation in girls wrestling continues to grow throughout the state and the addition of this program will be a great benefit to our student-athletes,” Duffield said. “Coach Morsey brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the mat and is a leader in every sense of the word.

“He is a leader of students in the classroom, a leader of student-athletes and a leader in the Owasso community. Those qualities and his passion for students make him the ideal choice to lead this new program.”

Morsey has served as an assistant coach for the OHS boys wrestling team since 2017. During that time, he has helped produce the program’s first state champion in 35 years (JD Johnson in 2018) and a Dual State appearance in 2019. Additionally, he has helped the Rams to top-5 finishes at the state tournament in 2018 and 2022.

Prior to his time in Owasso, Morsey was an assistant boys wrestling coach at Union High School from 2011-2017. Morsey helped guide Union to four consecutive Dual State appearances (2012-2017), including a state championship in 2012. During that championship season, Union also produced an individual state runner-up.

Along with his coaching on the wrestling mat, Morsey has spent the last five years as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Rams football team and will continue to do so. He also coached the offensive linemen at Union for six years.

“I am honored to have such a unique opportunity and lead a new program here,” Morsey said. “The reason I wanted this job is because I care about our students and want them to have a great experience. I have seen how hard these student-athletes work and they deserve their own program. My family and I are extremely excited to be a part of the first girls wrestling team in Owasso."

Morsey earned a Bachelor of Arts in 2009 and a Master’s of Education in 2011, both from The University of Tulsa. He currently teaches history at Owasso High School. Coach Morsey and his wife Hilary have a daughter, Landyn.