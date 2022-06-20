 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso names David Bolding as head boys soccer coach

owasso high school ram
Art Haddaway, News Editor

Owasso Public Schools announced Monday it has named David Bolding as the new head boys soccer coach at Owasso High School.

Bolding, who served as an assistant boys soccer coach at OHS from 2001-05, returns to Owasso following stints as the head coach at Bixby High School (2018-21) and an assistant coach at Jenks High School (2007-17).

He also brings extensive club coaching experience of nearly 20 years.

“We are excited to have Coach Bolding lead this group of talented athletes,” Executive Director of Athletics Zach Duffield said. “Under Coach Bolding’s leadership, I have no doubt that our student-athletes will excel both on and off the field and make a positive impact in Owasso.

Bolding graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

