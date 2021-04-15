Owasso left-handers Brennan Phillips, Jackson Farrell continue to be nearly unhittable

Owasso left-handers Brennan Phillips and Jackson Farrell continue to be nearly unhittable.
The duo combined to allow Ponca City only one hit over 11 innings in a Monday-Tuesday sweep in District 6A-3. Over the last three starts for each pitcher, they’ve allowed a total of three hits.
Farrell, a freshman, pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Monday’s 19-0 win at Ponca City after throwing one-hitters in his two previous starts.
Phillips, a junior on a mind-blowing strikeout pace, fanned 17 Wildcats in a six-inning one-hitter Tuesday. That followed no-hitters in his two previous starts.
Phillips, who fanned 20 Jenks Trojans in a seven-inning game earlier this season, picked off the only Wildcats player to hit safely, meaning he faced the minimum possible batters for a six-inning game.
He now has 102 strikeouts in 40 innings, an average of 2.55 per inning!!
District logjams
Bixby (17-7, 10-2), Union (19-8, 10-2) and Owasso (22-3, 10-2) are still vying for the District 6A-3 regional hosting spots with all three scheduled for their final league games Monday and Tuesday.
Bixby controls its destiny for the No. 1 seed but Union appears to be in better shape. The Spartans probably have to sweep Owasso in their final two games, and that most likely will be a tall order.
Union will sew up the No. 2 spot with a pair of wins over Muskogee and would be No. 1 if Owasso and Bixby split. The eastsiders also would be first (with Bixby second), if all three finish 11-3.
Owasso’s Rams may not be No. 1 even if they sweep Bixby. But they would clinch the No. 2 regional hosting spot.
Broken Arrow (16-5, 10-2) and Edmond Memorial (20-6, 10-2) will decide first and second in District 6A-4 with games Monday in Edmond and Tuesday in Broken Arrow.
Run differential will decide first place if the teams split. If they are tied in that category, first place goes to the winner of the second game.