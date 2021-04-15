Owasso left-handers Brennan Phillips, Jackson Farrell continue to be nearly unhittable

Owasso left-handers Brennan Phillips and Jackson Farrell continue to be nearly unhittable.

The duo combined to allow Ponca City only one hit over 11 innings in a Monday-Tuesday sweep in District 6A-3. Over the last three starts for each pitcher, they’ve allowed a total of three hits.

Farrell, a freshman, pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Monday’s 19-0 win at Ponca City after throwing one-hitters in his two previous starts.

Phillips, a junior on a mind-blowing strikeout pace, fanned 17 Wildcats in a six-inning one-hitter Tuesday. That followed no-hitters in his two previous starts.

Phillips, who fanned 20 Jenks Trojans in a seven-inning game earlier this season, picked off the only Wildcats player to hit safely, meaning he faced the minimum possible batters for a six-inning game.

He now has 102 strikeouts in 40 innings, an average of 2.55 per inning!!

District logjams

Bixby (17-7, 10-2), Union (19-8, 10-2) and Owasso (22-3, 10-2) are still vying for the District 6A-3 regional hosting spots with all three scheduled for their final league games Monday and Tuesday.