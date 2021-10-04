Owasso hosts softball regional after winning district title

"This season has gone really well," Eicher said. "We knew that we had a really good young class coming up — our freshmen — but we just didn't realize how talented they are. Right now, we start three or four freshmen, we start a couple of sophomores. We've got a couple of juniors that have stepped up this year and we have great senior leadership. It's a great team effort. We only lost two starters from last year, but we lost all of our pitching."

With pitcher Lauren St. John hurt this year, the workload has fallen on freshman hurler Preslee Downing, who has made a name for herself. She is a 20-game winner this season, and in 128 innings, she has struck out 220 batters, walked just 24 with a 0.82 ERA. Sophomore Nat Ackenhausen and junior Skylar Grubbs have each thrown 25 innings.

Freshman Jayelle Austin leads the team's offense with a .511 batting average, 33 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Senior Madi Drummond is hitting .461 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. As a whole, the team is hitting .370.

The Lady Rams are now sitting at the head of the regional table, and should they take care of business this week, will once again give their head coach a chance at his first state championship.

"I'm really pleased," he said. "Overall, it's a really fun group of kids to be around. We're really proud of them. We're not done. To win the district is a big deal, because of our district with Broken Arrow and Choctaw ... Norman North and Muskogee have gotten better. We set a goal to host a regional and we're there."