Owasso HOF: Kingjack Washington made an impression on the track, football field

Steve Parker has known Kingjack Washington ever since the family migrated to Owasso from the Dallas metroplex. The Owasso track and field coach and former football assistant can still recall his first interaction with Washington like it was yesterday.

The Rams were still preparing for the indoor track season when an Owasso administrator introduced a then 15-year-old freshman, decked out in a hoodie and sweat pants, to Parker.

“Sometimes when we have kids that want to come out, you kind of quiz them about track,” Parker recalled. “And he knew all the right answers.”

Noticing a couple of other kids hanging out around the starting blocks, Washington asked if he could join in. Parker obliged and Washington took to the starting line along with those other Owasso runners.

“He comes out of those blocks with a couple of other Owasso kids and it was like nothing I had ever seen before,” Parker said. “Meaning there was no one on my team who can do that. The explosion he had. It just looked different.”

Washington recounted his memorable first impression for an Owasso, the first of his many impressive athletic feats as a Ram, “You’re the new guy and some people think they are fast … I just looked up and I was smoking everybody.”

The 5-foot-9 dynamo was special both on the track and football field in cardinal and white. Washington’s name populated the school record books during his playing days. He still holds Owasso’s single-season rushing records. In track, Washington set the freshman record in the 100 meter (10.68 seconds), 200 meter (23.00) and long jump (20 feet, 11 inches).