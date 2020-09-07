Owasso HOF: Kingjack Washington made an impression on the track, football field

Steve Parker has known Kingjack Washington ever since the family migrated to Owasso from the Dallas metroplex. The Owasso track and field coach and former football assistant can still recall his first interaction with Washington like it was yesterday.
The Rams were still preparing for the indoor track season when an Owasso administrator introduced a then 15-year-old freshman, decked out in a hoodie and sweat pants, to Parker.
“Sometimes when we have kids that want to come out, you kind of quiz them about track,” Parker recalled. “And he knew all the right answers.”
Noticing a couple of other kids hanging out around the starting blocks, Washington asked if he could join in. Parker obliged and Washington took to the starting line along with those other Owasso runners.
“He comes out of those blocks with a couple of other Owasso kids and it was like nothing I had ever seen before,” Parker said. “Meaning there was no one on my team who can do that. The explosion he had. It just looked different.”
Washington recounted his memorable first impression for an Owasso, the first of his many impressive athletic feats as a Ram, “You’re the new guy and some people think they are fast … I just looked up and I was smoking everybody.”
The 5-foot-9 dynamo was special both on the track and football field in cardinal and white. Washington’s name populated the school record books during his playing days. He still holds Owasso’s single-season rushing records. In track, Washington set the freshman record in the 100 meter (10.68 seconds), 200 meter (23.00) and long jump (20 feet, 11 inches).
Washington can also add another notch to his accumulation of achievements, Owasso Athletic Hall of Famer. The 2007 graduate is one of seven members who will be inducted into the Hall along with Heather Holland-Blake, Mandy (Brady) Margiotta, Jessica (Bates) Meredith, Shane Eicher, Shake Milton and Mark Roberts. The 2020 Class will is scheduled to be recognized during the Oct. 9 homecoming game against Edmond North and formally inducted into the hall of fame the following evening.
“I’m very happy and excited about it,” said Washington, who will join his brother, Jacques, in the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.
Washington went on to star at Missouri State and played professionally in the Arena League with the Oklahoma Defenders and Dodge City (Kansas) Law.
But Washington’s legend on the gridiron began as a sophomore in a Ram uniform. He ran for 552 yards, six touchdown and averaged a healthy 6.4 yards per carry. As a junior, Washington topped 1,000 rushing yards and found the endzone 15 times.
Going into his senior, Washington had established himself as one of the top running backs in the state. But he and his Ram teammates were adjusting to new head coach Kirk Fridrich, who came over from Stillwater to take over the reins from Ron Smith.
“My senior class, we really had a bond that year,” Washington said. “We felt like we needed to come together as a class. We knew we weren’t the most athletic but we could outwork people.”
Fridrich, who had witnessed Washington tear up his Pioneers in the 2006 season opener, had high praise for his new starting running back.
"The neat thing about Kingjack is you don't have to block every play correctly," Fridrich told the Tulsa World. "If you miss a block here or there, he's still going to get you yards.
"That's the difference between a good back and a great back. Good ones get what you block and he gets you a little more."
Washington got a “little more” throughout the 2006 season and finished with a new Owasso standard of 2,136 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. Needless to say, he earned All-State honors as Washington helped lead the Rams to a 10-3 record and the program’s first state semifinal appearance in 24 years.
His 3,870 career rushing yards rank second all-time at Owasso.
It was Washington’s performance that catapulted Owasso into that semifinal berth that most Ram fans remember. The Rams took on an unbeaten Westmoore team on the road with an unusual Saturday afternoon kickoff.
Washington remembered some chatter coming from the Jaguar contingency leading up to the game.
“That week leading up people got ahold of my Myspace account,” Washington said. “They were sending a bunch of messages and talking a bunch of trash. There was a lot riding on that game.”
Washington responded with a game for the ages as his 245 yards and four touchdowns led Owasso to a 31-19 victory.
“It was pretty surreal while it was going on,” Washington said. “It wasn’t all me. Everyone knew what was going on. The line did a great job … But it felt great to stick it to them while they were talking trash all week.”
Parker, also Washington’s position coach at Owasso, said coaching Washington’s ability combined with his work ethic and demeanor made him a once-in-a-generation talent on the football field.
“Coaches asked me ‘how do you coach Kingjack?,’” Parker said. “Well, I said you just make sure he’s on the bus and there’s gas in it … I really think that as good as we were those three years and going deep (in the playoffs) his senior year, I think people really came to watch him play.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!