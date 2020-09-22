Owasso HOF: Jessica (Bates) Meredith garnered high praise from another Ram great

When Danny Hightower weighs in on Owasso athletics, Ram fans listen.
The former multi-sport standout, longtime coach, administrator and Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame member has seen his share of talent walk through the doors at Owasso High School. And, according to Hightower, Jessica (Bates) Meredith had few equals on the hardwood.
“I have seen every Owasso girls basketball player for the last 40 years and I can honestly say she is as talented as any that have played for OHS,” Hightower said.
Hightower’s rousing assessment is the result of sheer dominance Meredith displayed. When the 1998 Ram graduate had played her final game in cardinal and white, she finished her basketball career with nearly a dozen school records and went on to play at Oklahoma State University.
Meredith’s success has also earned her a spot in the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame. She is part of a seven-member class that includes Heather Holland-Blake, Mandy (Brady) Margiotta, Shane Eicher, Shake Milton, Mark Roberts and Kingjack Washington. The 2020 class will is scheduled to be recognized during the Oct. 9 homecoming game against Edmond North and formally inducted into the hall of fame the following evening.
Hightower said Meredith displayed a rare versatility for somebody who dominated in the post.
“As far as 6-3 and athletic and somebody that could run, it was amazing,” he said. “She could catch on the run. She could score on the run.”
Meredith was part of a memorable 1998 class that included Owasso HOF members Sarah Reece and Angela Wedlake as well as Jaycee Curran, Hillary Hughes, Amber Penwright and Kim Williams. After a 1-22 mark during their freshman season, Meredith and her crew led the varsity program to a pair of regional titles and a state tournament berth as seniors, the Rams first in eight years.
During that postseason run, Meredith poured in 31 points in the regional championship game against Stillwater. She followed that up against Union in the area finals with a stat line of 26 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
“Those girls are etched in my memory with Owasso,” Meredith said. “I had been playing with basketball with them since sixth grade … (High school) was the time of innocence as far as being a basketball player. It was about developing your skill and talent and getting to play with your friends.”
Meredith’s competitive basketball career started in sixth grade, thanks to some coaxing from a classmate. At the encouragement of her mother, Marla, a Mills Elementary gym teacher at the time, Kim Williams pestered Meredith about playing until she relented.
“It was the best decision I made as a sixth grader,” Meredith said.
By eighth grade, Meredith and her family had moved to the Baltimore, Maryland area after her father, who was in the military, was transferred. She returned to Owasso as a freshman and became a varsity starter a year later under then-head coach Larry Cariker, who led the program until Hightower took over Meredith’s senior year.
Meredith said some of her most memorable games at Owasso were the battles against teams like Sapulpa, which went on to win the 1998 state title. The Chieftains roster included Meredith’s future OSU teammate, Kara Faulk, and Mandy Nightingale, who went on to play at Colorado.
“There was definitely a rivalry amongst us,” Meredith said. “Every time we played them, there was a huge desire to win.”
These days Meredith lives in St. Peters, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. She’s a mother of two children, Roman, 7, and Victoria, 4. Along with her upcoming hall of fame induction, her husband, Kenny, will be inducted into the athletic hall of fame the following weekend at his alma mater in Nashville, Tennessee.
For a kid who stayed away from the spotlight during her formative years, Meredith said her success on the court gave her a level of confidence she had rarely experienced before.
“I was an extremely, extremely shy kid,” Meredith said. “Basketball really brought me out of that. I would have been much more reserved if it weren’t for basketball … When I started playing, it was the first time I didn’t care about anything other than playing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!