Owasso HOF: Jessica (Bates) Meredith garnered high praise from another Ram great

By eighth grade, Meredith and her family had moved to the Baltimore, Maryland area after her father, who was in the military, was transferred. She returned to Owasso as a freshman and became a varsity starter a year later under then-head coach Larry Cariker, who led the program until Hightower took over Meredith’s senior year.

Meredith said some of her most memorable games at Owasso were the battles against teams like Sapulpa, which went on to win the 1998 state title. The Chieftains roster included Meredith’s future OSU teammate, Kara Faulk, and Mandy Nightingale, who went on to play at Colorado.

“There was definitely a rivalry amongst us,” Meredith said. “Every time we played them, there was a huge desire to win.”

These days Meredith lives in St. Peters, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. She’s a mother of two children, Roman, 7, and Victoria, 4. Along with her upcoming hall of fame induction, her husband, Kenny, will be inducted into the athletic hall of fame the following weekend at his alma mater in Nashville, Tennessee.

For a kid who stayed away from the spotlight during her formative years, Meredith said her success on the court gave her a level of confidence she had rarely experienced before.

“I was an extremely, extremely shy kid,” Meredith said. “Basketball really brought me out of that. I would have been much more reserved if it weren’t for basketball … When I started playing, it was the first time I didn’t care about anything other than playing.”

