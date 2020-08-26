Owasso HOF: How a sonogram reading helped Shane Eicher make a life-changing decision

As the story goes, Shane Eicher originally began his career as a softball coach after a sonogram reading. His circumstantial start has turned into a hall of fame career.
A member of the Rams’ 1991 graduating class, Eicher came back to Owasso six years later as a teacher and coach. He coached football, basketball and baseball during his first few years back in town when then head coach Billy Oliver asked Eicher if he had any interest in joining the softball staff.
Eicher initially declined the offer. Oliver approached Eicher once again after Danny Hightower left the staff. Eicher and his wife, Shanna, were expecting their first child at the time and were about to find out the gender.
“I told my wife if I find out she’s going to have a girl, I was going to take it,” Eicher recalled.
The Eichers found out they were having a girl and, true to his word, he took the job. Eicher spent a season as Oliver’s assistant then took over the reins in 2001.
Owasso has been a mark of consistency during his tenure with 13 regional championships, five district titles and four state runner-up finishes. With 586 wins going into the week, Eicher has a very real shot a 600 career victories this fall.
That level of success has also landed Eicher a spot in the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.
In his 20th season leading the Ram program, Eicher will be one of seven members of the 2020 class. Heather Holland-Blake, Mandy (Brady) Margiotta, Jessica (Bates) Meredith, Shake Milton, Mark Roberts and Kingjack Washington will join Eicher as the newest members into Ram athletic royalty, who are scheduled to be recognized during the Oct. 9 homecoming game against Edmond North and formally inducted into the hall of fame the following evening.
“It’s a huge honor,” Eicher said. “I’m really, really blessed to be included in that hall of fame. I was totally shocked because I knew all the people on this list.”
Never one to seek the spotlight, Eicher was notified of his selection by fellow Owasso HOF selection committee member Steve Parker. But Eicher kept the news to himself. His family did not even know of the honor until his daughter, Allie, saw the announcement.
“I was taking a break from work and looking through social media when I saw it,” Allie said. “I got a little bit teary eyed because I know how much time and effort he puts into that program. I was very proud of him.”
Allie is one 37 All-State players her father has coached. Eicher is a five-time District Coach of the Year has coached more than 100 all-conference or all-district players.
Eicher, who has seen the softball facility grow from just a couple of bathrooms and a set of bleachers behind home plate into one of the best high school complexes around the state, has maintained a philosophy of discipline while building relationships with his players after their playing days are finished.
“I’ve been invited to weddings and seen them become parents,” he said. “That’s pretty cool. To me that’s more important than anything to see these kids be successful.”
One of those former players, Natalee (Plumlee) Fuller, a 2001 All-State selection, came back to her alma mater as a coach in 2008. Fuller has seen Eicher adapt to his style as a coach during her time with the program.
“He was tough,” Fuller said of playing for Eicher. “You knew what he expected. He was always transparent with that. He pushed you real hard but he always cared about you as a person … I think he’s mellowed out some. He’s still that hard-nosed coach but he’s more like a dad. Kids deal with more things than they did back then.”
Now in her 13th season, Fuller is part of a loyal coaching staff Eicher has cultivated along with Ron Ramos, in his 17th year, and Melissa Holson, in her 15th season.
Eicher, who played both baseball and football at Owasso and continued his baseball career at Northeastern State University, has worked to establish fairness with his players. Allie recalled a humorous example of that from her playing days in which her father and coach made sure Ram team members knew his daughter was not going to receive any special treatment.
“I was going to get my food handler’s permit in Tulsa for my first job at Buffalo Wild Wings and he wouldn’t let me leave early from practice to go get it, even though I had to have it before my first day which was that same week,” Allie recalled. “I could only get it that day because we had games the other days of the week. And then the following week, Jentri (Sinor) asked him to go get her haircut and he said ‘yeah, that’s not a problem at all.’”
Going into his third decade at the helm, Eicher said as the memories continue to pile up he still enjoys going to ballpark every day, just as he did 20 years ago.
“Every day it’s awesome and you do what you love to do,” he said. “It’s gone by really, really fast.”