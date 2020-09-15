Owasso HOF: Heather Blake becomes first OVC member to join Ram royalty

Heather (Holland) Blake has never been afraid to blaze her own trail, a trait she continues even to this day.

The 1997 Owasso graduate and mother of three still challenges herself athletically. Blake is a veteran marathon runner and has completed a couple of Ironman distance competitions. Her most recent accomplishments have included running a series of 100-mile races and, a couple of years ago, even competed in a 200-mile run at Centennial Park.

“I just get bored with stuff so I like the challenge,” Blake said about her motivation for her athletic ventures. “For the 100 mile, you can be in the best shape of your life and be mentally ready. But then when you get to mile 50, you have to gut it out. At that point it’s like ‘how bad do you want it?’”

Blake’s love of running blossomed during her high school days. She was a four-time state qualifier in cross country and competed in the state track meet in the 400 and 800 meter events as well as the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Along with her success as a runner, Blake was pretty strong with her aerial and tuck while stunting as she entertained Ram fans during football, basketball and wrestling events. Blake was part of Owasso Varsity Cheer prior to graduation, then went on to cheer in college at Oklahoma State.

Blake was one of the first Owasso alums to earn a Division I scholarship in cheer and will be the first from OVC to be inducted into the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.

“I was very, very humbled and very, very excited. There were no words,” Blake recalled her reaction when Owasso HOF committee member Steve Parker informed her of the honor. “It’s exciting because cheer, a lot of times, isn’t known as a sport. It’s very exciting to know that cheer is working in that direction.”