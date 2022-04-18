Owasso High School names Kendall Standridge as head girls basketball coach

Owasso Public Schools has named Kendall Standridge as the new head girls basketball coach at Owasso High School, Executive Director of Athletics Zach Duffield announced on Monday.

Standridge, a 2007 Owasso High School graduate, has coached girls basketball in the district since 2013. She was the head coach for the freshman and eighth grade teams for seven seasons (2013-20) before serving the last two campaigns (2020-22) as an assistant coach for the Lady Rams varsity team.

“The Owasso Athletic Department is thrilled to have Kendall Standridge lead the girls basketball program,” Duffield said. “This program has a history of success, and we know Coach Standridge will continue to build on those achievements and work to raise the bar.

“We feel that through Coach Standridge’s leadership, our student-athletes will continue to develop the values of hard work, dedication, commitment and selfless service. These are traits that will follow them through life and make them better people. Coach Standridge’s love and history with the Owasso Lady Rams are sure to bring an incredible energy to this program.”

Standridge added, “I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to a program that helped shape me during my time as a student-athlete in Owasso. This program offers young women the chance to grow into strong and capable leaders for the future. I’m excited to get started on the work ahead. I know this will lead to great success on and off the court.”

In addition to her role of serving Owasso student-athletes on the basketball court, Standridge has spent the last four years as a girls varsity assistant track and cross country coach. During that time, the cross country team has finished on the podium each season, including a state championship in 2020. She also helped mentor the 4x800m relay team to a state track title in 2019.

Standridge was a 2011 graduate of Oklahoma State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. She has served as a geography teacher at the Owasso 6th Grade Center since August 2011.