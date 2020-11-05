Owasso girls claim first 6A state cross country title

EDMOND — They had to wait quite a while to find out the final, official results while a couple of issues were being determined, but in the end, the Owasso girls cross country team didn’t care how long it took.
That’s because the No. 2-ranked Rams managed to pull out the Class 6A state championship on Wednesday at Edmond Santa Fe High School, upsetting No. 1 Jenks, the defending champions, who finished third.
Led by sophomore Kennedie Rhein’s fifth-place finish, Owasso placed four runners within the top 16 and had all five in the top 20, to claim the title with 69 points. No. 4 Norman North came in second with 86 and Jenks, after a key runner was disqualified, ended up third with 91.
“I still don’t believe it,” said Rhein, who placed ninth at the 6A East regional on Oct. 24, when Jenks beat Owasso by 27 points. “I’m waiting for them to tell me it was a joke or something, it feels so unreal. We worked so hard and I couldn’t think of a team that deserves it more than us.”
The state championships were originally scheduled for Saturday, but with all the rain and ice last week, it was postponed to Wednesday.
It was a historic result for Owasso, after finishing second at state in each of the two previous seasons.
“It’s crazy, it’s the first state championship in school history for the girls,” said Owasso coach Blake Collins. “It’s kind of funny, we were second and so disappointed in 2018 and we were second and thrilled in 2019 because we thought they ran great, and we’ve been right on the verge of it, and to actually come through and do it today… The growth that these girls had over the season — we started off, I think we finished sixth in our first race. Just each week working with them, talking about mentality and the training and just seeing them come along and getting better and better. We knew we had to have the race of our lives today and they showed up and did it.”
Before the final results were announced, there were a number of intense discussions and a long review of the official video. In the end Jenks junior Deborah Mazzei, who finished fifth at last year’s race and was fourth in the regional, was disqualified. Just a few feet before the finish line, Mazzei stuck out her arm to block the hard-charging Sandra Humes of Owasso from passing her for 16th place.
“I was trying my absolute best to beat her and I just got an elbow in the shoulder, and she completely shut me off my pace,” Humes said of the incident. “I kind of freaked out a little bit, but it ended how it ended, we still got the win so I guess that’s all I could ask for. I don’t really care about that now, we won.”
With the ruling, Humes got 16th and Mazzei’s DQ meant that the Trojans’ sixth runner, Shelby Kihega, who came in 29th, had her time count, costing Jenks 12 or 13 points (depending on whether Humes would have actually placed ahead of Mazzei). So even if Mazzei wasn’t disqualified, Jenks still would have finished eight or nine points behind Owasso in second.
“Today was a very 2020 day for us,” said Trojans coach Rachael Graddy. “It stings and it hurts, but hopefully, it’s a life lesson. We’re going to try to stay positive. It’s disappointing, but I’m very happy for Owasso. They deserved it.
“We had a few girls with some nerves today. I don’t know if it was the pressure of trying to go back-to-back or what. (Owasso) showed up today, we didn’t show up as well, but I’m still proud of them.”
