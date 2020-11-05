Owasso girls claim first 6A state cross country title

EDMOND — They had to wait quite a while to find out the final, official results while a couple of issues were being determined, but in the end, the Owasso girls cross country team didn’t care how long it took.

That’s because the No. 2-ranked Rams managed to pull out the Class 6A state championship on Wednesday at Edmond Santa Fe High School, upsetting No. 1 Jenks, the defending champions, who finished third.

Led by sophomore Kennedie Rhein’s fifth-place finish, Owasso placed four runners within the top 16 and had all five in the top 20, to claim the title with 69 points. No. 4 Norman North came in second with 86 and Jenks, after a key runner was disqualified, ended up third with 91.

“I still don’t believe it,” said Rhein, who placed ninth at the 6A East regional on Oct. 24, when Jenks beat Owasso by 27 points. “I’m waiting for them to tell me it was a joke or something, it feels so unreal. We worked so hard and I couldn’t think of a team that deserves it more than us.”

The state championships were originally scheduled for Saturday, but with all the rain and ice last week, it was postponed to Wednesday.

It was a historic result for Owasso, after finishing second at state in each of the two previous seasons.