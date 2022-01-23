Owasso girls, boys reach basketball tournament finals

“That’s been big for us here lately, just being able to get into our bench,” Owasso coach Tobey Nightingale said. “That was beneficial for us on Tuesday (in a 53-44 win against Jenks).

“We’re able to go even deeper than what we went today. It gives us an opportunity to get a good rotation and give some girls a breather at times. For us, it’s important especially as we go later into the season.”

Owasso built an advantage in the second quarter, going up 13-6 on a putback from Yokley, and led for most of the game.

Late in the third quarter, Victory Christian pulled within one with a layup from Bella Wakley, and Jessa Gilyard gave the Conquerors the 28-27 lead with a pair of free throws.

The Rams responded with an 8-0 burst that featured a 3-pointer and bank shot from Rose, and Rose hit another 3-pointer a couple of minutes later to put the game out of reach. She finished with a game-high 14 points.

“She has a big role this year,” Nightingale said. “She’s really come along down the stretch here late. She’s had some big moments and she’s hit some big-time shots. We’re going to need that going forward and into the postseason.”