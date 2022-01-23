Owasso girls, boys reach basketball tournament finals

Both Owasso's girls and boys basketball teams went 3-1 during the past week with losses in a tournament championship game.
Owasso's Ellie Morrill and Taylor Rose were named to the all-tournament team after helping the Lady Rams finish second in Catoosa's Port City Classic.
Tahlequah defeated Owasso 67-41 in the final on Saturday night.
Lydia McAlvain finished with a game-high 17 points for the Lady Tigers (14-2). Tahlequah's Smalls Goudeau had 12 points and was named tournament MVP.
Goudeau got that honor despite missing the first game of the tournament Thursday against Edison. Faith Springwater was also an all-tournament pick from Tahlequah.
Rose paced Owasso (8-7) with 11 points while Makenna Yokley had 10 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
The Tigers used their pressure defense to build a 19-8 advantage after the first period. Their lead was 35-24 at the half.
Rose and Addison Pruitt each hit from long distance late in the first half to try and keep Owasso close. Tahlequah, however, extended the margin to 54-31 after three quarters and cruised from there.
In the tournament opener, Owasso's depth was a key factor in a 45-34 win over Victory Christian 45-34.
“That’s been big for us here lately, just being able to get into our bench,” Owasso coach Tobey Nightingale said. “That was beneficial for us on Tuesday (in a 53-44 win against Jenks).
“We’re able to go even deeper than what we went today. It gives us an opportunity to get a good rotation and give some girls a breather at times. For us, it’s important especially as we go later into the season.”
Owasso built an advantage in the second quarter, going up 13-6 on a putback from Yokley, and led for most of the game.
Late in the third quarter, Victory Christian pulled within one with a layup from Bella Wakley, and Jessa Gilyard gave the Conquerors the 28-27 lead with a pair of free throws.
The Rams responded with an 8-0 burst that featured a 3-pointer and bank shot from Rose, and Rose hit another 3-pointer a couple of minutes later to put the game out of reach. She finished with a game-high 14 points.
“She has a big role this year,” Nightingale said. “She’s really come along down the stretch here late. She’s had some big moments and she’s hit some big-time shots. We’re going to need that going forward and into the postseason.”
Owasso defeated Bishop Kelley 39-34 in the semifinals.
The Rams' boys team went 3-1 during the week that started with a 64-57 win over then-Class 6A No. 1 Jenks as Caden Fry scored 26 points.
"That was a huge win," Fry said.
Owasso then traveled to the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament in Pittsburg, Kansas. The Rams (9-5) picked up two wins before losing 67-45 in the title game Saturday to Blue Valley North West of Overland Park, Kansas.
Owasso defeated Pittsburg 58-46 in the opener and Webster Groves 64-37 in the semifinals. Webster Groves is the top 5A team in Missouri.
Fry averaged 24 points and nine rebounds in the three tournament games.
"I've been playing pretty well, I'm excited for the future," Fry said.
Both Owasso teams will host Union on Tuesday, visit Bixby on Friday and Broken Arrow on Feb. 1.
Kelly Hines and Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.