Owasso football: Rams overcome lightning delay with 31-17 road win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Owasso’s last trip to Fayetteville left a sour taste in the mouth of coach Bill Blankenship after a 14-point loss.
Friday’s return trip to home of the Purple Bulldogs, who Blankenship guided to a state title four years ago, had an ominous start as the game was delayed two hours due to lightning hovering around the northwest Arkansas area. Despite the later-than-expected start, the top-ranked team in Class 6AI jumped out to an early two touchdown lead and went on to a 31-17 victory inside Harmon Field.
The Rams (2-0) extended their school record 15 game win streak with the triumph.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens completed 10-of-18 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity start. Senior receiver Trey Goins scored a pair of TDs. Senior running back Hagen Hood tallied 79 rushing yards and a receiving score while sophomore receiver Cole Adams led all Ram pass catchers with 94 yards and a TD.
Goins caught a 31-yard strike from Havens to cap off Owasso’s first drive. The Rams followed with a 12-play march and a 6-yard touchdown toss from Havens to Adams that gave Owasso a 14-0 lead with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
Fayetteville (0-2) cut the Ram advantage in half early in the second quarter when Jared Tubb’s stepped in front of a Havens pass for an 8-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Owasso’s special teams helped reclaim the momentum when Adams blocked his second punt in as many games. This deflection gave the Rams possession at the Fayetteville 25. Four plays later, Hood booted through a 35-yard field goal for a 17-7 cushion midway through the second quarter.
Purple Bulldogs signal caller Owen McCone scored on a 1-yard plunge with 2:25 left in the first half that pushed Fayetteville to within 17-14. But, in what would be a continuing theme, the Rams responded with a score of their own. This tally came just 65 seconds later.
Adams hauled in a 45-yard catch and Hood followed with a 32-yard scamper down to the Fayetteville 3. Two plays later, Goins scored from a yard out as Owasso took a 24-14 lead into intermission.
Thomas Needy’s 33-yard field goal made the score 24-17 in the third quarter. Adams returned the ensuing kickoff to the Fayetteville 27. Jaray Austin’s 15-yard run on a double-reverse moved the ball to the 12. Four plays later, Hood caught a 16-yard touchdown on a wheel route and converted on the extra point as Owasso extended the lead to 31-17.
Fayetteville threatened to close the gap on three occasions in the fourth quarter but was held out of the endzone each time thanks to an opportunistic Ram defense which came up with both of their turnovers down the stretch.
The Purple Bulldogs marched inside the Owasso 20 when junior strong safety Cody Chase recovered a McCone fumble. Fayetteville drove down to the Ram 4 on their next possession but was turned over on downs with 4:12 left. Senior free safety Gage Laney ended the final charge with an interception inside the Ram 5.
The defending state champions will close out non-district play next week at Broken Arrow in a possible No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. The Tigers, also 2-0 on the season, topped Union 14-7 on Friday.
