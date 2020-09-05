Owasso football: Rams overcome lightning delay with 31-17 road win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Owasso’s last trip to Fayetteville left a sour taste in the mouth of coach Bill Blankenship after a 14-point loss.

Friday’s return trip to home of the Purple Bulldogs, who Blankenship guided to a state title four years ago, had an ominous start as the game was delayed two hours due to lightning hovering around the northwest Arkansas area. Despite the later-than-expected start, the top-ranked team in Class 6AI jumped out to an early two touchdown lead and went on to a 31-17 victory inside Harmon Field.

The Rams (2-0) extended their school record 15 game win streak with the triumph.

Sophomore quarterback Austin Havens completed 10-of-18 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity start. Senior receiver Trey Goins scored a pair of TDs. Senior running back Hagen Hood tallied 79 rushing yards and a receiving score while sophomore receiver Cole Adams led all Ram pass catchers with 94 yards and a TD.

Goins caught a 31-yard strike from Havens to cap off Owasso’s first drive. The Rams followed with a 12-play march and a 6-yard touchdown toss from Havens to Adams that gave Owasso a 14-0 lead with 2:20 left in the first quarter.

Fayetteville (0-2) cut the Ram advantage in half early in the second quarter when Jared Tubb’s stepped in front of a Havens pass for an 8-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Owasso’s special teams helped reclaim the momentum when Adams blocked his second punt in as many games. This deflection gave the Rams possession at the Fayetteville 25. Four plays later, Hood booted through a 35-yard field goal for a 17-7 cushion midway through the second quarter.