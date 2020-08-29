Owasso football notes: Bill Blankenship 'very proud' of Rams' performance in season opener

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said he had never felt more ill-prepared for a season opener going into Friday’s contest against Edmond Santa Fe. With five new coaches on his varsity staff and no spring football or 7-on-7 due to COVID-19, even the legendary high school skipper was uncertain of what he would witness from the sidelines.
Blankenship’s concerns proved to be unfounded as the defending Class 6AI state champions parlayed a 35-point first quarter into a surprisingly comfortable 48-21 victory at Owasso Stadium.
“I was very proud, very proud of our guys,” Blankenship said. “I loved the fast start, both on offense and defense. I wasn’t anywhere thinking we would be that sharp defensively.”
QB quandary
Senior Seth Hammer and sophomore Austin Havens each made their official Ram debuts against the Wolves. Hammer completed 3-of-6 passes for 74 yards while Havens finished 8-for-12 passing for 128 yards. Each had a touchdown pass.
“I though they did a good job of doing what was asked them to do,” Blankenship said. “Both of them made big plays and both of them made mistakes.”
Hammer saw the field first and helped guide Owasso to touchdowns on his first three drives capped off by a 51-yard strike to JaRay Austin with 5:49 left in the first quarter for a 28-0 lead. Havens, who took his first snap late in the first quarter, hit Cole Adams on his first play for a 62-yard bomb.
Blankenship said he’ll go into preparations for Fayetteville with the same plan of rotating both at the position.
“As of today, we’ll operate the same way,” he said.
Shining debut
Antonio Graham’s first game as defensive coordinator got off to an equally dynamic start. The Ram held Santa Fe without a first down during the first four series of the game, which kept the Wolves pinned deep in their own territory and set the table for Owasso’s explosive first quarter.
Santa Fe managed just 61 yards of offense on 43 first-half snaps. Senior free safety Gage Laney had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter as the Rams took a 45-7 commanding halftime lead.
For the game, Owasso tallied three turnovers and allowed 184 total yards.
“I thought coach Graham had a great game plan and we executed it,” Blankenship said. “We have a bunch of new guys in the secondary and they did a great job. They stayed in front and didn’t get beat by the big play.”
Season opening records
Owasso’s 48-point output tied for the second-highest scoring total in a Ram season opener. Owasso also put up 48 points in Blankenship’s debut, a 48-10 win over Jenks in 2017. One year later, quarterback Will Kuehne and crew set the school record in a 56-40 win over Bentonville West.
The Rams also improved to 46-27-2 all-time in season openers. With Friday’s win, Blankenship is 4-0 in season openers with Owasso, which won its fourth straight as well as a program. The Ram record for consecutive season opening wins is 12, which was set from 1992-2003.