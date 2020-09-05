Owasso football notebook: Rams handle unusual circumstances in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - The first road trip of the season left Owasso coaches a bit concerned as the team headed to the Natural State on Friday evening. Add in a two-hour delay prior to kickoff and dealing with adversity became a very tangible feeling for the Ram program.
Owasso and Fayetteville, Arkansas did not kickoff until approximately 9 p.m. due to lightning in the surrounding area. Ram players were relegated to the locker room until around 7:45 when they were cleared to begin their pregame routine on Harmon Field.
“It’s just hard because there is no place to go when there’s lightning,” Rams coach Bill Blankenship said. “You’d like to get outside and spread out. These locker rooms are tight.”
Refueling with a round of Smucker’s Uncrustables and additional hydration on the humid evening, Owasso responded well when it finally got on the field. The Rams jumped out to a 14-0 lead as they outgained Fayetteville, 145-31, in total yards of offense in the first quarter.
“We had some camaraderie going,” senior running back/kicker Hagen Hood said. “It was just good to be a team again. And then we came out and we did what we were supposed to. We lock in when we’re supposed to and then we know when we can let it go a little bit. I think that’s a great thing about our football team. That brotherhood is stronger than anything I’ve ever been a part of.”
Havens under center
Quarterback Austin Havens got his first varsity start as a Ram. Despite adverse conditions on the road, the sophomore finished the evening 10-of-18 passing for 190 yards with three touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a score.
“It felt good to finally start and get it done,” Havens said. “I love playing with these guys and we’re a great team … We made a few mistakes, more than last week, but we made up for it with our effort.”
For the second straight week, Havens first pass attempt was a touchdown, a 31-yard hookup to Trey Goins with 8:54 left in the first quarter. Havens completed seven of his first 10 passes.
“(Havens) was hot,” Blankenship said. “I still had intended to play (Havens and senior Seth Hammer) both but I thought he played really well. We were hitting some passes so I didn’t want to take him out because guys were dropping them. I just went with my gut instinct on it.”
Hammer took some snaps in the fourth quarter. He finished 0-of-1 passing with one carry for a yard.
Resilient Rams
Owasso’s defense surrendered 275 yards and just one touchdown to Fayetteville. The Rams stymied three drives inside their own 10 in the fourth quarter. Senior strong safety Cody Chase recovered a Purple Bulldog fumble at the 6, then had a sack on the next drive that ended with a turnover on downs.
“I feel like all of our starters are great but we’ve got so much depth that anyone can in the back end can play pretty much any position,” Chase said.
Jamerson status
The Rams massive 6-foot-1, 295-pound defensive tackle Michael Jamerson left late in the second quarter and did not return due to a likely back injury.
“He was very, very sore,” Blankenship said of Jamerson. “He was having a hard time getting around so the doctor is going to check him out (on Saturday) but he was walking around much better by the end of the game.”
Emotional game ball
Following Owasso’s 48-21 win over Edmond Santa Fe in the Aug. 28 season opener, the Rams presented the game ball to assistant coach Gary LaBass. A longtime member of the Owasso staff, LaBass’s wife, Wanda, passed away on Aug. 10 at the age of 73.
