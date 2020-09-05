Owasso football notebook: Rams handle unusual circumstances in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - The first road trip of the season left Owasso coaches a bit concerned as the team headed to the Natural State on Friday evening. Add in a two-hour delay prior to kickoff and dealing with adversity became a very tangible feeling for the Ram program.

Owasso and Fayetteville, Arkansas did not kickoff until approximately 9 p.m. due to lightning in the surrounding area. Ram players were relegated to the locker room until around 7:45 when they were cleared to begin their pregame routine on Harmon Field.

“It’s just hard because there is no place to go when there’s lightning,” Rams coach Bill Blankenship said. “You’d like to get outside and spread out. These locker rooms are tight.”

Refueling with a round of Smucker’s Uncrustables and additional hydration on the humid evening, Owasso responded well when it finally got on the field. The Rams jumped out to a 14-0 lead as they outgained Fayetteville, 145-31, in total yards of offense in the first quarter.

“We had some camaraderie going,” senior running back/kicker Hagen Hood said. “It was just good to be a team again. And then we came out and we did what we were supposed to. We lock in when we’re supposed to and then we know when we can let it go a little bit. I think that’s a great thing about our football team. That brotherhood is stronger than anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

Havens under center

Quarterback Austin Havens got his first varsity start as a Ram. Despite adverse conditions on the road, the sophomore finished the evening 10-of-18 passing for 190 yards with three touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a score.