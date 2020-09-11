Owasso football notebook: Rams blow by BA with another fast start

BROKEN ARROW – Owasso began its first two non-district games on full throttle. The Rams continued their pedal-to-the-medal approach early on Friday night.
The Rams scored touchdowns on their three of their first four possessions as the top-ranked team in Class 6AI and defending state champions rolled to 32-6 win over No. 2 Broken Arrow in the second annual Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family.
Owasso used a 35-point first quarter in a spanking of Edmond Santa Fe in the season opener than jumped out to a 14-point lead on Fayetteville a week ago. This time, the Rams methodically bloodied BA with 11 and 10 play drives to take a 15-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Through the first three games, the Rams have outscored their opponents a combined 64-7 in the first quarter.
“Have a really big start is really good for us, especially our young pups,” said senior running back/kicker Hagen Hood. “You have to be more of a veteran to come from behind. But when you have a big start like that, it just gets everybody riled up. I’ve never been part of a team that starts fast so many times. So the first two games weren’t flukes.”
Hood’s career night
Hood finished with a career-high 104 rushing yards on 14 carries. He was also 3-for-3 on extra point attempts, converted a 23-yard field goal and caught a 2-point conversion on an over-the-shoulder flip from holder Gage Laney late in the first quarter.
Hood’s best run of the night came when he zigzagged through the Broken Arrow defense for a 29-yard jaunt midway through the second quarter. However, Hood fumbled as he neared the goal line which resulted in a Tiger touchback.
Defensive dominance
Playing without senior linebacker Emaud Triplett, the Ram defense surrendered 165 yards of offense, forced two turnovers and held BA to its lowest scoring output in the series since 1974.
Both turnovers came on consecutive Tiger possessions in the first half. Senior linebacker Brenden Dye recovered a fumble a Maurion Horn fumble, then Laney picked off a Jake Raines pass near the goal line with 58 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Rams bottled up Horn as he tallied 37 rushing yards on eight carries.
“Brody Dorris (Triplett’s replacement in the starting lineup) had to step up and our whole defense had to step up,” said Dye, who also scored his first varsity offensive touchdown on a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. “We had to keep our energy high the whole game and we did a great job. We knew what they were going to run and we were just locked in since we got here.”
Triplett availability
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said Triplett missed Friday’s game due to illness. Blankenship reported Triplett felt sick when he woke up in the morning and added the 5-foot-10, 215-pounder is day-to-day going forward.
Historic pace
Laney’s first half interception gave him a pick off in three straight games to open the season. The senior free safety has 11 career interceptions, two behind school record holder Brent Goins, who had 13 from 1984-86. The Owasso single-season record is Kerry Rogers with eight in 1990.
