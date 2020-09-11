Owasso football notebook: Rams blow by BA with another fast start

BROKEN ARROW – Owasso began its first two non-district games on full throttle. The Rams continued their pedal-to-the-medal approach early on Friday night.

The Rams scored touchdowns on their three of their first four possessions as the top-ranked team in Class 6AI and defending state champions rolled to 32-6 win over No. 2 Broken Arrow in the second annual Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family.

Owasso used a 35-point first quarter in a spanking of Edmond Santa Fe in the season opener than jumped out to a 14-point lead on Fayetteville a week ago. This time, the Rams methodically bloodied BA with 11 and 10 play drives to take a 15-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Through the first three games, the Rams have outscored their opponents a combined 64-7 in the first quarter.

“Have a really big start is really good for us, especially our young pups,” said senior running back/kicker Hagen Hood. “You have to be more of a veteran to come from behind. But when you have a big start like that, it just gets everybody riled up. I’ve never been part of a team that starts fast so many times. So the first two games weren’t flukes.”

Hood’s career night

Hood finished with a career-high 104 rushing yards on 14 carries. He was also 3-for-3 on extra point attempts, converted a 23-yard field goal and caught a 2-point conversion on an over-the-shoulder flip from holder Gage Laney late in the first quarter.

Hood’s best run of the night came when he zigzagged through the Broken Arrow defense for a 29-yard jaunt midway through the second quarter. However, Hood fumbled as he neared the goal line which resulted in a Tiger touchback.