Owasso football notebook: Final thoughts on Ram scrimmage

Fans got their first glimpse of the 2020 edition of Owasso football last week in its lone scrimmage of the preseason.
Head coach Bill Blankenship saw a lot of positives in reviewing film from the 21-7 mini-game win over Westmoore inside Owasso Stadium. Among those superlatives was his team’s physicality on both sides of the ball.
Junior JaRay Austin and sophomore Cole Adams were a couple of Ram receivers who displayed their ability extend plays both with the ball in their hands and as blockers.
“There’s going to be a lot of competition at receiver,” Blankenship said. “We’ve got five receivers that I believe can play and make big plays at any time.”
Blankenship also touted the play of junior cornerback Brandon Ramsey, who saw extended action with senior Chantz Lucas out. Sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Rich impressed during his time on the field, as did senior defensive end Christian Ray.
“He’s had a really good fall camp,” Blankenship said of Ray. “And he didn’t let down any in the scrimmage.”
QB battle continues
Senior Seth Hammer and sophomore Austin Havens remain in a neck-and-neck race to be Owasso’s starting quarterback going into the season. The two alternated series against Westmoore. Hammer led Owasso on two scoring drives but did have an interception. Havens did have the Rams’ lone touchdown pass during the mini-game, a 68-yard strike to Cole Adams.
Blankenship said he anticipates both will play against Edmond Santa Fe, possibly by sometime in the first quarter.
“We’re not looking to just rotate them (like in the scrimmage),” the Ram head coach said. “We’ll get both in early and see who gets hot.”
Injury report
Sophomore reserve h-back Lane Farley went down with an apparent knee injury during the scrimmage and did not return. The team is still waiting on Farley’s status going forward, Blankenship said.
Every other Ram is anticipated to be available for Friday’s opener, including starter Derrick Overstreet. The junior running back, who led Owasso with 815 yards from scrimmage a year ago, is expected to be cleared after not suiting up against Westmoore due to a lower leg injury.
T-wolves tandem
Last season, Edmond Santa Fe knocked off Jenks and Broken Arrow and captured its first district championship since 2012. The T-wolves return two of the more highly-touted recruits in Oklahoma in junior receiver Taylon Shettron and senior linebacker Collin Oliver.
Last month the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Shettron was named the wide receiver nationally in the 2022 ESPN Junior 300. He caught 66 passes for 858 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore and has offers from Baylor, Miami, Notre Dame, OU, OSU, Texas and Texas A&M.
“He’s legit,” Blankenship said of Shettron. “We had seen him as a sophomore (during the Union Gridiron Classic). He’s pretty special.”
At 6-2, 220, Oliver is a four-star prospect who has committed to OSU.
“He’s a fast, really physical defensive end, a pass-rush style guy,” Blankenship said. “… They’ve got two or three other guys that are really exceptional. They’ve got five or six Division I prospects.”
Week 0 magic
Friday marks the fourth consecutive year Owasso has opened up on Week 0. If it’s anything like the first three, Ram fans should be in for a treat. In 2017, the Bill Blankenship era exploded onto the scene with a 48-10 thumping of Jenks on the road. A year later, Owasso overcame a 17-point deficit to knock off Bentonville West at home, 56-40, thanks to a 35-point fourth quarter. Last season, the Rams scored the final 28 points to pull away for a 47-34 victory on the Wolverines’ home turf.
COVID-19 guidelines
Fans are required to wear masks or facial covering on Friday upon entry to the stadium and when social distancing is not possible. Fans not following these guidelines will be asked to leave the game. Those who have purchased reserved seats will be asked to social distance on the west side of the stadium.
Ram student ticket policy
Seniors will be given first priority to purchase single-game tickets at $5 each, followed by juniors, then sophomores and freshmen with a limit of 400 single-game student tickets per home game in order to promote social distancing. Tickets may be purchased after completing a form, which was sent out to OHS students beginning with the senior class on Monday. Students who have purchased tickets can enter through the southeast entrance to Owasso Stadium and sit in the south endzone bleachers. They must be wearing masks and their temperature will be checked by an OHS administrator. Hand sanitizer will be given upon entry.