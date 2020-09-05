Owasso football: Multi-faceted Ram receivers spell trouble for opposing defenses

About 15 minutes prior to the Aug. 28 opener against Edmond Santa Fe, Owasso coach Bill Blankenship made the highly-anticipated announcement of who would take the first snap of the season under center.

But instead of Seth Hammer or Austin Havens, the top two players at the top of the depth chart, the Rams skipper opted to open up with senior receiver Trey Goins at quarterback out of the wildcat formation.

“We had worked all week but I didn’t think we were going to open (in the wildcat formation),” Goins said. “It was kind of cool.”

Goins made the unexpected decision look wise as the Rams scored their first two touchdowns with him in the wildcat. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was part of Owasso’s talented receiving corps that were showcased early on in a 35-point first quarter as the defending Class 6AI and top-ranked Rams rolled to a 48-21 victory.

Goins and fellow receivers Cole Adams, Jaray Austin, Kelan Carney and Ronnie Thomas each have shown to be more than mere pass catchers early in the season as No. 1 Owasso (2-0) travels to take on No. 2 Broken Arrow (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the final non-district contest for both teams.

The quintet of Ram receivers accounted for all five of Owasso’s first-quarter touchdowns against Edmond Santa Fe and three more scores in last week’s 31-17 win at Fayetteville.

Goins engineered the first two touchdown drives against the Wolves out of the wildcat, including a 13-yard scoring scoot. Adams had an historic performance as he scored an 29-yard touchdown, which was aided by key blocks from Carney and Thomas. The sophomore also threw for a 32-yard score and caught a 62-yard bomb, all in the first quarter.