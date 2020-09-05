Owasso football: Multi-faceted Ram receivers spell trouble for opposing defenses

About 15 minutes prior to the Aug. 28 opener against Edmond Santa Fe, Owasso coach Bill Blankenship made the highly-anticipated announcement of who would take the first snap of the season under center.
But instead of Seth Hammer or Austin Havens, the top two players at the top of the depth chart, the Rams skipper opted to open up with senior receiver Trey Goins at quarterback out of the wildcat formation.
“We had worked all week but I didn’t think we were going to open (in the wildcat formation),” Goins said. “It was kind of cool.”
Goins made the unexpected decision look wise as the Rams scored their first two touchdowns with him in the wildcat. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was part of Owasso’s talented receiving corps that were showcased early on in a 35-point first quarter as the defending Class 6AI and top-ranked Rams rolled to a 48-21 victory.
Goins and fellow receivers Cole Adams, Jaray Austin, Kelan Carney and Ronnie Thomas each have shown to be more than mere pass catchers early in the season as No. 1 Owasso (2-0) travels to take on No. 2 Broken Arrow (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the final non-district contest for both teams.
The quintet of Ram receivers accounted for all five of Owasso’s first-quarter touchdowns against Edmond Santa Fe and three more scores in last week’s 31-17 win at Fayetteville.
Goins engineered the first two touchdown drives against the Wolves out of the wildcat, including a 13-yard scoring scoot. Adams had an historic performance as he scored an 29-yard touchdown, which was aided by key blocks from Carney and Thomas. The sophomore also threw for a 32-yard score and caught a 62-yard bomb, all in the first quarter.
Adams became first Ram to score touchdowns in at least three different ways since Jaylen Lowe had one throwing, receiving and a kickoff return in the same game against Sand Springs in 2011.
Austin had two catches, both touchdowns, for 83 yards.
Adams, who finished with 132 total yards and accounted for his trio of scores on just five touches, said the versatility of each Ram receiver gives opposing defenses a lot to prepare for.
“That’s just making it harder on teams we have to play,” said Adams, who has a blocked punt in each of Owasso's first two games. “There are so many different things we can do. We have big and physical one, we’ve got the amazing route runner and then we got the quick ones.”
Goins, who played quarterback during his junior high days as did Adams, is one of the veterans of the position group as a three-year starter along with Carney, who topped 1,000 career receiving yards in the season opener.
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said Carney, who first started two years ago as a freshman on varsity, is an example of a Ram who has developed into a multi-faceted receiver.
“When Kelan was a freshman he was not very big or strong, but he’s always been good catching the ball,” Blankenship said Carney, who led the team in catches each of the past two seasons. “Now all of those (receivers) can power clean over 220 pounds. That shows they’re not little guys that people can bang around now. They’re playing at a high level.”
With a talent and depth at the position, Thomas said all five push each other for playing time on Friday nights.
“We all got to compete,” Thomas said. “You got to be the toughest. You go to try to be the fastest, try to be the strongest. It’s hard when all of us are very talented. We all have got different styles.”
