Owasso fast pitch: Rams return to winner's circle against Muskogee

Once Avery Tallman found her rhythm on Tuesday evening, Muskogee had no answers at the plate.

The Owasso senior pitcher got in an early jam in the District 6A-3 contest as the visiting Roughers tagged her for a couple of hits and a run in the top of the first inning. But Tallman bounced back as she gave up just two hits over the final six innings and retired the final 11 batters she faced in a 7-1 Ram victory (see PHOTOS).

With the win, Owasso improved to 16-2 overall and 5-0 in district play as it bounced back after Saturday’s loss to Oologah, which snapped a run of 15 consecutive victories.

Owasso quickly regained its footing after Muskogee’s early tally as the Rams scored twice in the bottom of the first then three more in the second to grab a 5-1 lead. Owasso added single runs in the third and fourth innings.

Freshman second baseman Brookley Foster went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a two-run double in the second, and scored twice as well. Emmalie Green finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Sarah Campbell was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

The Rams tallied 12 hits in the game.

Owasso returns to action Thursday on the road in a key district game at Sand Springs, then hosts undefeated Shawnee Saturday in a twinbill beginning at 3 p.m. The Rams and Wolves are currently the lone unbeaten teams in the district.

