Owasso fast pitch: Rams fall to Oologah in extra innings of championship game

OOLOGAH – Lily Shaw and Oologah’s Bailie Runner hooked up for the pitcher’s duel of the season Saturday night.

The Owasso ace and Runner both shutdown the opposing offenses through seven innings as the championship game of the Oologah Tournament went to extra innings. In the bottom of the ninth, Kia Perdun lifted a sacrifice fly with one out that scored Jadyn Standeford from third base for the lone run of the game as the Mustangs outlasted the Rams, 1-0.

Shaw struck out six, scattered three hits and walked just one batter. Runner tallied 13 strikeouts, held Owasso to just two hits and issued two free passes.

Madi Norton and Sarah Campbell accounted for both of Owasso’s hits.

The loss snapped a 15-game win streak for the Rams who suffered their first defeat since their season opener. Oologah, a state semifinalist last year in 4A, improved to 17-3 overall.

On Friday, the Rams advanced to the tournament championship game after finished pool play 4-0 following a 12-0 win over Sallisaw and a 10-1 verdict over Mannford.

Against Sallisaw, Halle Hance went 2-for-2 with six RBI highlighted by a grand slam in a nine-run second inning. Hance also had a two-run double. Emmalie Green and Brookley Foster had two hits each as well.

Avery Tallman retired all nine Sallisaw batters she face as the senior struck out three in a 29-pitch, three-inning outing.

Green was 3-for-3 with three runs scored against Mannford. Shaw was 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and five RBI. Shelby Gardner went 2-for-3 at the plate as the Rams plated four runs each in the first and third innings.