Owasso cross country teams push rivals to limit in regional meets

Owasso’s girls cross country team pushed Jenks to the limit at the Class 6A regional meet in Sand Springs over the weekend. The Rams churned out 69 points for a second-place finish behind Jenks (42 points).
The Owasso boys were fourth overall with 122 points, with Mustang setting the pace at 35 points.
“I was very happy with both teams,” Owasso coach Blake Collins said. “They both executed the race plan just about as well as we could’ve asked for. Really had a fantastic team race for both the girls and the boys.”
Leading the way for the Owasso girls was Kennedie Rhein in ninth place overall at 20:02 in the 5K event. Owasso also had Sandra Humes (11th place, 20:17), Kate Stocksen (12th place, 20:20) and Elizabeth Booth (13th place, 20:23), all in the top 13 to bolster the Rams’ chances.
The final Owasso runner to account for any team points was Olivia Graham in 24th place at 21:01.
Alexa Earnhart (21:04) and Samantha Phelps (21:43) both finished inside the top 38 for Owasso as well.
With the girls finishing second overall, the entire team will qualify for the state meet in Edmond this weekend.
“We are really excited about this Saturday,” Collins said. “We’ll have our top seven girls race together for the first time all season.”
All the Owasso boys who accounted for points finished in a large group that spanned 21st place to 28th place.
Ian Conder led the Rams at 17:10 in 21st place, and Colton Storm wasn’t far behind in 22nd place at 17:11. Ian Busking (25th place, 17:18), Francisco Santos (26th place, 17:19) and Logan Wahnee (28th place, 17:26) rounded out the Rams who scored points.
Not far behind for Owasso was Sage Anderson (17:26) and Gideon Hays (17:28) in 29th and 30th places, respectively.
“The boys have been improving every week,” Collins said. “State is going to be a lot of fun with this year’s group of runners, and we get almost every one of them back next year. Can’t wait to see what they can do.”
