Owasso, Collinsville boys, girls teams prepare for postseason basketball games

If weather conditions permit, Owasso's boys and girls teams will prepare for the postseason with a scheduled visit Friday night to Broken Arrow.

This will be the third meeting between the boys teams this season. Fifth-ranked Owasso won both previous games — 50-46 in overtime Jan. 9 in the Skiatook Invitational final and 60-53 on Feb. 6 at Owasso. Broken Arrow is ranked No. 10.

Both teams will host Class 6A regionals as playoff pairings were announced last week.

Owasso will host Booker T. Washington at 8 p.m. Feb. 26. Bixby will meet Muskogee in the regional's other game at Owasso.

Owasso's girls lost its previous meeting with Broken Arrow this season — 66-64 on Jan. 15. The Lady Rams will open the playoffs at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Midwest City.

Owasso's games last week were canceled due to winter weather, as were Collinsville's games. The Cardinals are scheduled to host Coweta on Friday night.

Collinsville will open the 5A playoffs on Feb. 26 at fifth-ranked Shawnee. The Lady Cardinals will meet Rogers in a playoff opener Feb. 25 at Tahlequah.

Rejoice Christian's games last week also were called off due to the weather. Rejoice's boys and girls teams are scheduled to host North Rock Creek in 3A playoff openers Friday.