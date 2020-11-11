Owasso, Collinsville baseball players among area high school signees

From Staff Reports
Area high school seniors and selected others have signed or are committed to sign for various colleges during the next week.
The following baseball players in Owasso will be inking their selections on Monday, Nov. 16:
• Braden Blundell: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
• Brody Green: Texas Christian University
• David Dean: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
• Jett Tucker: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
• Mason Pennington: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
• Simon Goehler: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
• Hayden Barnes: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Please report signings to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com
High schools: Players and Athletes of the Week for football and other fall sports
2020 fall sports Players and Athletes of the Week
Week 10 football staff choice: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Week 10 football readers choice: Seth Streeter, Regent Prep
Week 9 football staff choice: Gage Hamm, Coweta
Week 9 football readers choice: Aidan Trimble, Oologah
Week 8 football staff choice: Matthias Roberson, Union
Week 8 football readers choice: Austin Havens, Owasso
Week 7 football staff choice: Chochee Watson, Wagoner
Week 7 football readers choice: Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian
Week 6 football staff choice: Blake Skidgel, Pawnee
Week 6 football readers choice: Tyionn Cox, Central
Week 5 football staff choice: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Week 5 football readers choice: Jaden King, Booker T. Washington
Week 4 football staff choice: Noah Smallwood, Claremore
Week 4 football readers choice: Cunu Fields, East Central
Week 3 football staff choice: Marc Gouldsby, Holand Hall
Week 3 football readers choice: Wyatt Austin, Summit Christian
Week 2 football staff choice: Camden Crooks, Cushing
Week 2 football readers choices: Dalton Norman, Inola; and Javyn Wright, Vian
Week 1 football staff choice: Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Week 1 football readers choice: Jace Woodrow, Skiatook
Week 0 football staff choice: Braylin Presley, Bixby
Week 0 football readers choice: Landon Hendricks, Sand Springs
Week 8 girls cross country Athlete of the Week: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
Week 8 boys cross country Athlete of the Week: Cooper Garden, Kiefer
Week 7 cross country Athlete of the Week: Payton Dingman, Adair
Week 7 softball Athlete of the Week: Lily Shaw, Owasso
Week 7 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Hannah Warlick, Victory Christian
Week 6 cross country Athlete of the Week: Zoie Kiddy, Kiefer
Week 6 softball Athlete of the Week: Harley Culie, Locust Grove
Week 6 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Paiton Tuggle, Lincoln Christian
Week 5 cross country Athlete of the Week: Luke Callery Rejoice Christian
Week 5 softball Athlete of the Week: Jadyn Young, Stroud
Week 5 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Katie Panter, Regent Prep
Week 4 cross country Athlete of the Week: Libby Rowland, Holland Hall
Week 3 cross country Athlete of the Week: Mason Quinton, Sapulpa
Week 3 softball Athlete of the Week: Emma Lang, Jenks
Week 3 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Bella Wakley, Victory Christian
Week 2 cross country Athlete of the Week: Matthew Minton, Union
Week 2 softball Athlete of the Week: Braedyn Sheofee, Coweta
Week 2 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook
Week 1 cross country Athlete of the Week: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
Week 1 softball Athlete of the Week: Kayla Richardson, Kellyville
Week 1 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley
Week 0 cross country Athlete of the Week: Cayden Dawson, Bixby
Week 0 softball Athlete of the Week: Kenna Maker, Hominy
Week 0 volleyball Athlete of the Week: Hope Keltner, Lincoln Christian
Barry Lewis and Luke Slabaugh break down Week 10
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!