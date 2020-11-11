 Skip to main content
Owasso, Collinsville baseball players among area high school signees

  • Updated
Owasso-Collinsville baseball (copy)

Owasso's Brody Green awaits a pitch against Collinsville during a game in March 2020. Owasso Reporter file photo

Area high school seniors and selected others have signed or are committed to sign for various colleges during the next week.

The following baseball players in Owasso will be inking their selections on Monday, Nov. 16:

Owasso High School

Braden Blundell: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Brody Green: Texas Christian University

David Dean: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Jett Tucker: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Mason Pennington: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Simon Goehler: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Collinsville High School

Hayden Barnes: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

