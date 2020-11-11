Owasso, Collinsville baseball players among area high school signees

Area high school seniors and selected others have signed or are committed to sign for various colleges during the next week.

The following baseball players in Owasso will be inking their selections on Monday, Nov. 16:

Owasso High School

• Braden Blundell: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

• Brody Green: Texas Christian University

• David Dean: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

• Jett Tucker: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

• Mason Pennington: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

• Simon Goehler: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Collinsville High School

• Hayden Barnes: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Please report signings to Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

High schools: Players and Athletes of the Week for football and other fall sports