Owasso boys stand at 12th, Collinsville 7th in opening OSSAA basketball rankings

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released its statewide boys basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season.
OSSAA’s list, which includes Classes B-A as well as Classes 2A-6A, highlights 140 schools competing this year.
Owasso ranks at 12th for 6A, while Collinsville comes in seventh for 5A. Additionally, Rejoice Christian stands at 18th for 3A.
The Owasso girls team is currently unranked, while Collinsville stands at 16th.
More information can be found at ossaarankings.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!