Owasso boys propel past Bixby 69-58 in Class 6A basketball contest Saturday

BIXBY - A balanced team effort propelled sixth-ranked Owasso past ninth-ranked Bixby 69-58 in a key contest between Class 6A stalwarts Saturday night at the Whitey Ford Sports Complex.
Trenton Ellison paced the Rams (11-2) with 18 points. B. J. Armstrong finished with 15 points off the bench, while Kyler Mann registered a double-double, 12 points and 20 rebounds. Parker Friedrichsen led all scorers with 24 points for the Spartans (10-3).
The game took on a little more urgency in possibly hosting a regional after both teams lost on their home floors Friday (Owasso 83-76 to Muskogee and Bixby 80-58 to Broken Arrow).
The Rams held a slim 29-28 halftime lead, but started to pull away with a strong third period. E. J. Lewis and Ellison opened the frame with consecutive 3-pointers.
Owasso was eventually ahead 48-38 after the third, and then kept Bixby from ever making a serious push in the final stanza.
"I thought our defense was a lot better in the third quarter," said Owasso head coach Brian Montonati. "That allowed us to get some easy buckets in transition. I was proud of my guys. They were resilient. We had to make sure they had the right mindset on how we got to 10 wins."
COVID-19 issues postponed Owasso's scheduled games at Sapulpa Tuesday. The Owasso boys, however, ended up hosting Ponca City Tuesday and won 72-48.
The Owasso girls only played one game, but posted an impressive 67-50 victory over Muskogee Friday. Freshman Seldon Stover led the charge for the Lady Rams (3-13) with 24 points.
"I thought we came out and played the best 32 minutes of basketball that we have all season," said Owasso girls head coach Tobey Nightingale. "This season has been a struggle at times, but we have continued to work hard every day to get better. We are just taking it one day at a time and one game at a time. I have been tough on the girls, but they continue to respond and fight. I couldn’t be more proud. That was a good win for us. I hope we can continue to build off it going into postseason."
Collinsville
It was a rough week for Collinsville hoops as both the girls and boys teams went 0-3. Both teams are now 5-9 overall.
The Class 5A No. 16 Lady Cardinals lost their games by a combined seven points (33-31 at Glenpool Tuesday, and at home both Friday to Pryor 40-38 and 33-30 against Claremore Saturday).
The Class 5A No. 17 Cards started with a double-digit loss of 67-50 at Glenpool Tuesday and then dropped a pair of close ones at home, 46-43 against Pryor Friday, and 65-60 in overtime to Claremore Saturday.