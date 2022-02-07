Owasso basketball: Caden Fry leads hot Rams entering home stretch

Booker T. Washington is the only Class 6A boys basketball team hotter than Owasso entering the final two weeks of the regular season.

Owasso (12-6) has won six of its past seven games since consecutive narrow losses to Bartlesville and BTW.

The Rams swept their final three games going into the deadline for determining playoff pairings. Owasso's final game before the deadline was a 60-42 win at Broken Arrow, which entered the matchup ranked No. 3 in 6A East while the Rams were No. 5.

Caden Fry led Owasso with 20 points and Caleb Leslie scored 15.

"We played exceptionally well," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said.

Fry, a 6-7 center, is averaging 21 points per game during this 6-1 stretch as he makes a bid for Frontier Valley Conference MVP honors.

"Caden is playing unbelievable," Montonati said. "He's matured a lot, become more confident and physical. He's a throwback kid with how he plays with his back to the basket."

The Rams' current hot streak also includes wins over No. 2 Jenks and at Union. Weather has been the only thing to slow down Owasso recently as its game last Friday against Sand Springs was postponed.