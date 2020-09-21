Owasso athletics postpones HOF ceremony due to COVID-19

Another Owasso athletic-related event has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The 2020 Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame banquet ceremony, originally scheduled to take place next month during homecoming weekend, has been postponed due to COVID-19. Director of Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame Steve Parker made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Since its inception in 2010, this marks the first time the hall of fame ceremony has been postponed. This year’s class includes Heather Holland-Blake, Mandy (Brady) Margiotta, Shane Eicher, Jessica (Bates) Meredith, Shake Milton, Mark Roberts and Kingjack Washington.

Parker said the 2020 and 2021 hall of fame classes will instead be recognized during the same banquet next fall.

