Owasso assistant/former Union standout Christian Hood moves to Catoosa as head football coach

In just over a a decade, Christian Hood's football career has taken him from being the Tulsa World's metro player of the year to Catoosa's head coach.

On Monday, Catoosa approved Hood's hiring as head coach. Hood spent 2020 as Owasso's receivers coach.

"Catoosa has great facilities and the administration's commitment to excellence is exciting to me," Hood said Tuesday. "When I was growing up, I remember watching Catoosa make deep playoff runs and we want to do that here again."

Hood, 28, succeeds Jason Medrano, who went 3-14 in two seasons. Catoosa was 0-7 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season that included being outscored 170-0 in the last three games.

Catoosa often was among 4A's top teams during the previous 10 years under Aaron Meier, who was 71-42 with nine playoff berths, including semifinal appearances in 2010 and ‘11. Catoosa was 8-3 in Meier's final season in 2018.

"We are super excited," Catoosa athletic director Courtne St. Clair said. "What stood out for us was his work ethic, his vision and leadership. He has a great background and has worked with great coaches. Catoosa has been blessed with great coaches and we expect him to continue that tradition."