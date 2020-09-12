Owasso alum Wayne Jones recovering after head injury

Owasso alum and Kansas State safety Wayne Jones appears to be out of the hospital and resting after a scary incident in Saturday’s season opener.

The Wildcat sophomore took a hit in the head in the fourth quarter after attempting to tackle Arkansas State running back Jamal Jones. The former Ram star collapsed to the ground and laid on the field until medical assistance was provided. He was carted off the field with a brace around his neck.

Jones gave an update on his status Saturday evening on his Twitter account.

“You can’t tell me God is not real,” Jones wrote. “I had a great doctor’s report and walked out the hospital with a concussion and some other minor things. I thank everybody for all their prayers. I’m at home right now relaxing. All Glory to God.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.