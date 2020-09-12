 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso alum Wayne Jones recovering after head injury

Owasso alum Wayne Jones recovering after head injury

Only $5 for 5 months
Owasso Football

Former Owasso star and current Kansas State safety Wayne Jones III is recovering after suffering an apparent head injury Saturday. CHRISTIAN FAVALORA/Owasso Reporter

Owasso alum and Kansas State safety Wayne Jones appears to be out of the hospital and resting after a scary incident in Saturday’s season opener.

The Wildcat sophomore took a hit in the head in the fourth quarter after attempting to tackle Arkansas State running back Jamal Jones. The former Ram star collapsed to the ground and laid on the field until medical assistance was provided. He was carted off the field with a brace around his neck.

Jones gave an update on his status Saturday evening on his Twitter account.

“You can’t tell me God is not real,” Jones wrote. “I had a great doctor’s report and walked out the hospital with a concussion and some other minor things. I thank everybody for all their prayers. I’m at home right now relaxing. All Glory to God.”

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News