ORU clinches spot in Sweet Sixteen after toppling Florida

“It was very important to stay poised at that specific moment, even throughout the entire game,” Obanor said. “Our coach was very hard on us, told us that this is March. You know, this is when players make plays. Just thank God we just came out victorious.”

Chipping away at the deficit, Carlos Jürgens nailed a 3-pointer between pairs of Colin Castleton free throws and Obanor delivered an and-one basket to get within three with five minutes left.

Tyree Appleby responded with an and-one of his own, and after a Florida timeout, Obanor connected on a 3-pointer. Jürgens scrambled to recover a loose ball in the backcourt and turned it into a fast-break layup.

Down one with three minutes to go, ORU (18-10) again looked to Obanor, who powered his way to another basket as part of another double-double outing. Noah Locke hit a jumper on the other end, and reserve Deshang Weaver made the biggest shot of his career with a corner 3-pointer to put the Eagles up two.

“That was a big shot that we needed, and he came (through) when we needed it to be clutch,” Obanor said. “I’m very grateful for him and very happy that we all get to experience this opportunity to play in the Sweet Sixteen.”