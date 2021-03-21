ORU clinches spot in Sweet Sixteen after toppling Florida

INDIANAPOLIS — Paul Mills told his Oral Roberts team throughout the season: We are going to win the Summit League tournament, and then we are going to win multiple games in the NCAA Tournament.
Each step has been more improbable than the previous, but the Golden Eagles’ historic run continued Sunday night with an 81-78 upset of seventh-seeded Florida in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.
“We talk about winning in March way back in November,” Mills said. “When your guys understand how to win, I don’t need to do anything anymore. ... I think that’s what you saw here late.”
In front of an underdog-heavy crowd at Farmers Coliseum, ORU won a seventh game in a row and became only the second 15 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where it will face No. 3 seed Arkansas. Tip time is set for 6:25 p.m. Saturday on TBS.
“The last time we won a game in the NCAA Tournament was 1974, and now we’re in the Sweet Sixteen,” forward Kevin Obanor said. “It’s just mind-blowing. We’re happy and grateful we got the win.”
The outcome seemed far-fetched when the Gators (15-10) seized control of the game midway through the second half, building an 11-point advantage behind its speedy guards and capable big men. Obanor converted a pivotal four-point play, and standout guard Max Abmas added two free throws to fuel the comeback bid.
“It was very important to stay poised at that specific moment, even throughout the entire game,” Obanor said. “Our coach was very hard on us, told us that this is March. You know, this is when players make plays. Just thank God we just came out victorious.”
Chipping away at the deficit, Carlos Jürgens nailed a 3-pointer between pairs of Colin Castleton free throws and Obanor delivered an and-one basket to get within three with five minutes left.
Tyree Appleby responded with an and-one of his own, and after a Florida timeout, Obanor connected on a 3-pointer. Jürgens scrambled to recover a loose ball in the backcourt and turned it into a fast-break layup.
Down one with three minutes to go, ORU (18-10) again looked to Obanor, who powered his way to another basket as part of another double-double outing. Noah Locke hit a jumper on the other end, and reserve Deshang Weaver made the biggest shot of his career with a corner 3-pointer to put the Eagles up two.
“That was a big shot that we needed, and he came (through) when we needed it to be clutch,” Obanor said. “I’m very grateful for him and very happy that we all get to experience this opportunity to play in the Sweet Sixteen.”
In the final two minutes, Florida was held scoreless. Thompson came up with a steal after an errant shot and Obanor made one of two free throws with 16 seconds left.
On the last possession, the Gators had two looks at 3-pointers. When the second one was off the mark and Abmas secured the rebound and the clock ran out, ORU celebrated in epic fashion on the court while hundreds of the team’s fans roared in the stands.
“A lot of people didn’t support us, but at the same time a lot of people did support us,” Obanor said. “It’s such a good feeling to know that you have family that just want to see you succeed, and we’re just happy to keep going and just keep pushing.”