OCA Hall of Fame's 2022 class includes Collinsville's Tom Redding

Collinsville football assistant Tom Redding, former Claremore baseball coach Brent Payne and Union associate athletic director Steve Dunlap are included in the Oklahoma Coaches Association's 2022 Hall of Fame class of inductees announced Thursday.

Also set to be inducted during the annual OCA Hall of Fame banquet scheduled at 6:30 p.m. July 23 at Tulsa's Southern Hills Marriott will be Poteau football coach Greg Werner, Washington (Oklahoma) girls basketball coach Rocky Clarke and Ringling football coach Philip Koons. In addition, Ada's Larry McBroom, Duncan's Phil Barnes, Lindsay's H.O. Estes and Guthrie's Bob Griffin will be inducted.

Redding, a longtime member of Collinsville's staff, was named the East's head coach for this year's All-State Football Game.

Payne had 649 wins in 28 seasons as a baseball coach. He had 200 wins in nine Claremore seasons before stepping down in 2015 after leading the Zebras to state runner-up finishes in 2012 and ’13. Payne also won state titles titles at Haskell in 1996 and Oologah in 2005 and had a runner-up finish at Berryhill in 1982.

Dunlap, honored in the distinguished service category, guided Union to the state title in his only season as its head wrestling coach in 2009 — after coaching Broken Arrow to seven state titles during his time there from 1990-2001. He joined Union’s athletic department as assistant athletic director in 2002, then became AD in 2007 before moving into his current position as associate AD.

Werner led Poteau a 4A state football title in 2019. He has an overall record of 262-116 in 33 years of coaching. He has led three teams to state runner-up finishes — Nowata in 1999, Broken Bow in 2004 and Poteau in 2013.

Clarke has 935 wins — the third most of any girls basketball coach in state history. He has 25 state berth in 44 years with four titles (three at Washington, one at Byng) and five runner-up finishes (three at Washington, one each at Velma-Alma and Claremore.

Koons coached Tuttle to 205 wins and two state football titles. He also led Ringling to the gold ball in 2019.

McBroom won 199 games and seven state football titles at Ada.

Barnes coached Duncan to seven state tennis titles and 10 runner-up finishes.

Estes was Lindsay's head football coach from 1981-86.

Griffin had a boys basketball coaching record of 448-221 from 1955-86 and won state titles at Guthrie in 1968 and '69.

