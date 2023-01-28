OCA All-State football selections include Owasso's Tyler Rich, Rejoice's Chance Wilson

Owasso defensive lineman Tyler Rich and Rejoice Christian quarterback Chance Wilson were selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State East football roster.

Rich helped the Rams reach the Class 6AI state title game as he had 66 tackles with 24 for losses. In his career, the three-year starter had 121 tackles with 36 TFLs and 10 sacks.

Wilson passed for 2,054 yards and 23 touchdowns in eight games in 2022. He also rushed for 673 yards and 13 TDs. For his career, he produced 10,249 total yards and 140 TDs.

Besides Rich, Owasso had two other defensive players selected to the OCA's 6A all-star team -- linebackers Braeden Foster and Kunta Jordan.

Collinsville had three selections to the 5A team -- quarterback Kaden Rush, receiver Zach Stein and linebacker Blake Gilkey.

The All-State Game is scheduled July 28 at a site to be announced.