Now at five-season mark, Owasso benefits from bonus years of Blankenship

When Bill Blankenship became the Owasso head football coach in January 2017, the reaction from many who attended the introductory news conference was a 50/50 mix of disbelief and delight.

“I thought we had a 0.5% chance,” Steve Mowery, Owasso’s longtime radio play-by-play voice, said that day. “I said there was no way. This is like a dream. I can’t believe this is happening in Owasso.”

At that time, though, there were indicators that Blankenship would run with the Rams only for three years. He needed those years to reach his desired level on Oklahoma educator’s retirement income, so it was presumed that his time in Owasso would be short.

Short and sweet. Ending the 21-year Jenks-Union domination of the state’s largest classification, Blankenship drove the 2017 Rams to the 6AI championship. He did it again in 2019.

After that season, it was hold-your-breath time for the Owasso people who remembered the three-year expectation on Blankenship’s stay. However, he was still here for the 2020 season (which ended with a semifinal loss to eventual champion Jenks), and he still is here today, presiding over his 32nd preseason camp as a head coach.

Overall, Blankenship’s 38th season of football coaching begins on Aug. 27, when Owasso visits Edmond Santa Fe.