Now at five-season mark, Owasso benefits from bonus years of Blankenship

When Bill Blankenship became the Owasso head football coach in January 2017, the reaction from many who attended the introductory news conference was a 50/50 mix of disbelief and delight.
“I thought we had a 0.5% chance,” Steve Mowery, Owasso’s longtime radio play-by-play voice, said that day. “I said there was no way. This is like a dream. I can’t believe this is happening in Owasso.”
At that time, though, there were indicators that Blankenship would run with the Rams only for three years. He needed those years to reach his desired level on Oklahoma educator’s retirement income, so it was presumed that his time in Owasso would be short.
Short and sweet. Ending the 21-year Jenks-Union domination of the state’s largest classification, Blankenship drove the 2017 Rams to the 6AI championship. He did it again in 2019.
After that season, it was hold-your-breath time for the Owasso people who remembered the three-year expectation on Blankenship’s stay. However, he was still here for the 2020 season (which ended with a semifinal loss to eventual champion Jenks), and he still is here today, presiding over his 32nd preseason camp as a head coach.
Overall, Blankenship’s 38th season of football coaching begins on Aug. 27, when Owasso visits Edmond Santa Fe.
Because this is year five of what was believed to have been a three-year play in Owasso; because Blankenship turns 65 in December (a few days after the 6AI championship game); and because he and wife Angie’s total on grandchildren soon will increase to 13, I drove to Owasso with the thought that 2021 really might be Blankenship’s final season.
After watching a 98-degree afternoon practice, I believed I was ready with good questions that would result in absolute clarity. I believed I would leave Owasso with a clear feel for Blankenship’s intent and whether he stands at the edge of retirement.
But after our interview on the midfield logo at Owasso Stadium, I didn’t know any more than I did beforehand.
When Blankenship accepted Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield’s job offer – after having been at Fayetteville for only the 2016 season – did Blankenship believe he would still be coaching the Rams in 2021?
“Maybe not,” he said. “This is what I would say: I still enjoy it, I’m still relatively healthy and (Owasso) is really good to me. If any of those three factors were to change, I wouldn’t hesitate (to retire). If they’re paying you well and you still enjoy it, you might as well do it.”
In previous high school jobs, Blankenship also had administrative or classroom assignments. At Owasso, he’s the director of football. There are no other everyday responsibilities, and he loves it.
Something Blankenship won’t love: Owasso’s Sept. 10 game at Broken Arrow. His son is Josh Blankenship, the Tigers’ first-year head man. Another reason I suspected that Bill might retire after this season: He would have the ability to serve as an adviser for Josh.
Last week, there was this text message from the father to the son: “Enjoy the journey. Embrace the process. It goes real fast.”
In a search of the Tulsa World database, if you combine “Bill Blankenship” with “championship,” there are 1,268 articles and photos. He literally is synonymous with championships, and his 2021 Rams – with an experienced junior QB in Austin Havens and elite defenders like lineman Chris McClellan and linebacker Jake Clifton – are expected again to contend for the Class 6AI crown.
Clifton has scholarship offers from the University of Tulsa, Kansas State, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois and Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound McClellan is a four-star rock star with offers from all 10 of the Big 12 schools and from nine SEC programs (including Arkansas and Alabama).
Because Owasso benefits from Bonus Bill Blankenship, the coach will take a shot at what would be his eighth championship. There were 6A titles in 2002, 2004 and 2005 at Union, a 2012 Conference USA title and 11-win finish at the University of Tulsa, a 2016 Arkansas state title at Fayetteville High and the two championships at Owasso.
For each of the 31 previous teams for which he was the head coach, Blankenship coordinated the offense and called plays. He’ll do it again this year.
During a practice session last week, as a mega-speaker on the east sideline pumped a varied mix of tunes like Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack,” Alan Jackson’s “Remember When,” The Temptations’ “My Girl,” Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” Blankenship was extremely vocal and physically engaged. Remember, the temperature was 98.
While gently chewing on some of his players for not yet being at the necessary conditioning level, Blankenship announced, “I’m giving you all I’ve got. I’m 64 flippin’ years old. I’ll drink some Gatorade and be ready to go tomorrow. Some of you guys have work to do.”
After practice, some of those guys were sent to the north end of the field for a session of sideline-to-sideline conditioning. You can’t clutch a trophy in December if you don’t run sprints in August.
Like thousands of others, Blankenship uses U.S. 169 for his daily commute to work. It’s a 23-mile roll from his Bixby home to his Owasso office. On Tuesday, he left the house at 6:45 a.m. and got home at 9 p.m.
The most compelling of all questions in Owasso: In 2022, will Blankenship still be a commuter? Will he coach Owasso quarterbacks or be at home, playing catch with some of those 13 grandkids?