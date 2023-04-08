Six different players scored to lift Owasso past Bixby 6-3 in a crucial District 6A-4 boys soccer match Friday.

Erik Graninger scored for Owasso just a minute into the contest on a 5-yard header, off a corner kick from Logan Moua, setting the tone for the rest of the night at Owasso Stadium.

Noah Hill had a goal and two assists and both Kash Dunkel and Joel Dugan contributed a goal and assist each, while Luis Urquiza, James Swanson and Grayson Horsley also scored for Owasso (5-4, 2-1).

Maintaining a fast pace and being aggressive offensively was a key objective for the Rams.

“We got some kids who can run and who can attack and we did,” said Owasso coach David Bolding. “It’s our same game plan always, we want to attack, attack, attack, be on the front foot. We have pace that we think can cause problems for (opponents) and so, we want to implement our will on people and I thought we did a super job tonight. That’s our plan; when they execute the plan, it’s lovely.”

For Bixby (4-4, 1-2), Johan Mendez and Carson Copenhaver scored in the first half. Copenhaver’s goal, off a 20-yard blast into the lower left side of the net following a long free kick that bounced around in the box, pulled the Spartans into a 2-2 tie with 17:15 left in the opening half.

Owasso would score the next three goals, though, as Swanson made it 3-2 with 9:17 left in the first half, before Hill and Dugan teams up for two goals less than three minutes apart early in the second half to put the game away.

Just 3:50 after halftime, Dugan fed Hill for a breakaway and then with 33:27 remaining, Hill’s pass sprung Dugan on the rush for a 15-yard shot that beat Bixby goalkeeper Casey Copenhaver.

Hill, a freshman, was especially dangerous all night and he and Dugan demonstrated some impressive chemistry together.

“(Hill) is super-impressive, just got crazy, crazy pace,” Bolding said. “We had a kid that had to miss some games, (Hill and Dugan) were forced to play together and they’ve been magical. They were magical tonight and that’s what they can do.”

Trailing 5-2 with 16:04 remaining, Bixby opted to take Casey Copenhaver out of the goal and play him in the field, inserting backup William Franks in net. Despite allowing five goals, Copenhaver had a strong night, making 11 saves, several of them difficult. He then had an immediate impact on offense, scoring a goal just two and a half minutes later on a sneaky shot from about eight yards out that found its way through some defenders’ legs and in, pulling the Spartans to within 5-3.

Horsley got the final goal with 9:25 to go when his shot from about 22 yards out deflected off a Bixby defender and bounced just inside the left post as Franks was leaning the other way.

Bixby 1, Owasso 0 (girls)

This season has already been a difficult test for Bixby’s girls, as they have experienced rash of injuries that has decimated their roster, forcing some players to fill roles they’re not used to.

On Friday night, the short-handed Spartans received a spectacular goal from Sheridan Ross and despite being outplayed for stretches of the game, managed to withstand a late push to shut out Owaso.

After dropping a 2-1 decision to Booker T. Washington on Tuesday, Bixby (5-6-1, 2-1), which started the season 1-5, bounced back with a gritty performance.

“Everyone has had to step up in different roles and ways, and the thing about this team is that they always come back, they always work for each other,” said Bixby coach Brittany Scrapper. “You can watch the result of that game, it’s just constantly giving everything they have for each other, and that’s what makes this team special. We’ve kind of been battling through those things, but no matter what happens, they just keep going and battling and working for each other.”

It just took that one outstanding play by Ross to make the difference, as she blasted a shot from about 25 yards out that perfectly hit the upper right corner, just 5:43 into the contest.

“Just got my head up and a first-touch shot, my coaches and I have been working on that for a couple of practices now,” Ross said, “so they’re really proud of me for actually finally finishing it, when it mattered.”

It was a disappointing outcome for Owasso (7-2, 1-1), which has outscored opponents 36-4 so far this season, but just couldn’t find the back of the net in this one, despite several glorious opportunities.

“It’s a game where when you watch the play, it should have been 3-1 or 4-1 us,” said Rams coach Abraham Khalil. “I think, what it comes down to, we talked about it, if you don’t finish chances early, we keep teams we shouldn’t keep in the game, in the game. I think that’s what happened today.”

Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the second half, Bixby withstood substantial pressure and survived several prime chances to pull out the victory.

First, 10:15 into the second half, Shelby Sepulveda fed a cross into the middle of the box, but Erin Eagleton volleyed it just over the crossbar from about 10 yards out.

Later, the Rams’ had two great opportunities on back-to-back corner kicks. With 6:12 remaining, Emelie Rhein’s corner landed right at the goalmouth and Amilia Sinor’s header was deflected just over the crossbar by Bixby goalkeeper Alyssa Nielson. That created the next corner kick, from Rhein again, which this time ended up on the foot of Hayden Hodge, and her shot went up off the left post and over.

Nielson only needed to make two saves for the shutout, because most Owasso shots missed the net, including their best opportunity, which came late in the first half. With 12:44 remaining, Kynlie Wilson chased down a nice lead pass from Rhein and raced in on a breakaway, slipping a low 10-yard shot past Nielson, but it pinged off the left goalpost and right back to Nielson, who smothered it.

“We played every minute, our defenders did a great job of getting their bodies in the way of all of those, and everyone was a little nervous on those (late corner kick) plays,” Ross said. “It was great for them to fight back, too, until the last minute. It was really good competition.”

“It’s hard to win games when you don’t score goals,” Khalil said. “So I think it just comes down to, can we set the tone at the beginning of the game, where when we get those chances, we’re the ones finishing it, we’re getting up in front instead of playing from the back?”

BOYS

OWASSO 6, BIXBY 3

Bixby;2;1;--;3

Owasso;3;3;--;6

Goals: B, Mendez, Car. Copenhaver, Cas. Copenhaver (Nguyen); O, Graninger (Moua), Urquiza (Hill), Swanson (Dunkel), Hill (Dugan), Dugan (Hill), Horsley.

Saves: B, Cas. Copenhaver 11, Franks 0; O, Kendall 5.

GIRLS

BIXBY 1, OWASSO 0

Bixby;1;0;--;1

Owasso;0;0;--;0

Goals: B, Ross.

Saves: B, Nielson 2; O, Passwaters 7.