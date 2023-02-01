Nearly 30 Owasso student-athletes sign to colleges for football, baseball, soccer

Owasso Athletics announced that nearly 30 student-athletes signed to colleges across Oklahoma and other states. Below is the list of those that inked the lines to different universities.
• Allie VanAtta, softball, NEO
• Anthony Hills, football, Lindenwood
• Baylor Corbin, baseball, Fort Scott
• Braden Floyd, baseball, Labette
• Braeden Foster, football, Missouri Southern state
• Braydon Sanford, baseball, ORU
• Brooklyn Garafola, track/XC, RSU
• Casey Little, track/XC, RSU
• Cason Chadd, soccer, Tabor College
• Cassidy Crockett, softball, Fort Scott
• Cole Adams, football, Alabama
• Connor Wilson, baseball, Southwestern
• Emelie Rhein, soccer, NSU
• Emery Neely, football, NEO
• Ethan Van Dusen, soccer, NSU
• Fisher Patterson, football, Bethel
• Gavin Bohanon, football, NEO
• Hunter Haff, football, Arkansas Tech University
• James Suiter, baseball, Ottawa University
• Jaxon Kendall, soccer, University of Central Arkansas
• Kunta Jordan, football, UCO
• Kyle Tanzey, baseball, Hendrix College
• Larret Brown, football, Bethel
• Lauren Hoefer, soccer, OU
• Logan Moua, soccer, RSU
• Madi Norton, softball, NEO
• Mason Willingham, football, UCO
• Rayna Kucharyiski, track/XC, RSU
• Tyler Rich, football, TU