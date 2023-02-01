 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly 30 Owasso student-athletes sign to colleges for football, baseball, soccer

owasso high school ram

Owasso High School

 Art Haddaway, News Editor

Owasso Athletics announced that nearly 30 student-athletes signed to colleges across Oklahoma and other states. Below is the list of those that inked the lines to different universities.

• Allie VanAtta, softball, NEO

• Anthony Hills, football, Lindenwood

• Baylor Corbin, baseball, Fort Scott

• Braden Floyd, baseball, Labette

• Braeden Foster, football, Missouri Southern state

• Braydon Sanford, baseball, ORU

• Brooklyn Garafola, track/XC, RSU

• Casey Little, track/XC, RSU

• Cason Chadd, soccer, Tabor College

• Cassidy Crockett, softball, Fort Scott

• Cole Adams, football, Alabama

• Connor Wilson, baseball, Southwestern

• Emelie Rhein, soccer, NSU

• Emery Neely, football, NEO

• Ethan Van Dusen, soccer, NSU

• Fisher Patterson, football, Bethel

• Gavin Bohanon, football, NEO

• Hunter Haff, football, Arkansas Tech University

• James Suiter, baseball, Ottawa University

• Jaxon Kendall, soccer, University of Central Arkansas

• Kunta Jordan, football, UCO

• Kyle Tanzey, baseball, Hendrix College

• Larret Brown, football, Bethel

• Lauren Hoefer, soccer, OU

• Logan Moua, soccer, RSU

• Madi Norton, softball, NEO

• Mason Willingham, football, UCO

• Rayna Kucharyiski, track/XC, RSU

• Tyler Rich, football, TU

