MWC Carl Albert shuts down Collinsville in 5A semis, 45-28

MIDWEST CITY — What Collinsville’s potent offense did well on Friday night, Midwest City Carl Albert did just a bit better, and as a result, the Titans are off to yet another Class 5A football championship game.

Carl Albert quarterback Ben Harris rushed for 198 yards and a touchdown, scored another TD on a bizarre play and completed 16-of-28 passes for 188 yards and yet another score, lifting the top-ranked Titans to a 45-28 win over the second-ranked, previously unbeaten Cardinals in a 5A semifinal at Gary Rose Stadium.

Carl Albert (10-1) will face Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness next Saturday in the 5A title game at Wantland Stadium in Edmond, seeking what would be its 16th state title. Collinsville (11-1) had its season end against Carl Albert in the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

Four turnovers proved to be Collinsville’s undoing. The Cardinals trailed 28-7 at halftime and didn’t have quite enough juice to come back all the way despite a yeoman’s effort by quarterback Andrew Carney. Carney rushed 25 times for 193 yards, including touchdown runs of 43 and 15 yards, and completed 11-of-22 passes for 137 yards and another touchdown. His favorite target was Oscar Hammond, who had seven catches for 90 yards.