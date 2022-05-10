 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Keim, Kyle Ryan return to lead Collinsville wrestling program

collinsville wrestling
Owasso Reporter file photo

Collinsville Public Schools announced that Mike Keim will return to lead the district’s wrestling program.

Keim was approved at the Collinsville school board’s May meeting.

He has been involved with Collinsville youth wrestling for several years, but will now take over the wrestling program for grades 7-12.

Kyle Ryan will also join Keim in the program. Ryan recently served as an assistant coach at Catoosa, as well as a coach for varsity girls wrestling.

“We are excited to welcome both of these coaches as they look to continue the great tradition that is Collinsville wrestling,” the district said in a letter.

