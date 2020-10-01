Meet the Rams: Taylor Hendricks, Volleyball

Taylor Hendricks

Sport: Volleyball

Position: Outside hitter

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a volleyball player?

My parents have had the biggest impact on me as a volleyball player, because they’ve always supported me and have always attended my games to encourage me and lift me up when I’m down.

What has been your favorite volleyball memory?

Winning regionals against BA and making it to state my sophomore year.

What are your plans after graduation?

I hope to attend the University of Utah and major in something in the medical field.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing volleyball in high school?

It would be to have fun, take advice from those who care about you, don’t be afraid to make mistakes, learn from those mistakes and enjoy every minute because it all goes by so fast.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?