Meet the Rams: Sage Anderson, cross country

Sage Anderson
Sport: Cross country
What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?
Gideon Hayes has had a large impact on me as a runner because he always manages to keep a good attitude.
What has been your favorite cross country memory?
I always loved going to the away meets and hanging out with the team.
What are your plans after graduation?
I don’t plan to run competitively, but I hope to do well in school and stay in shape.
What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing softball in high school?
I would say to have a good mindset and to look out for your teammates.
How did you spend your time during quarantine?
Coach would send out workouts, and I would try my best to finish them.
Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?
Judah Kucharyski, I think he is awesome!
Where is one place you would like to visit?
I would like to go to some tropical island somewhere.
What is something most people do not know about you?
I used to play soccer; that’s how I hurt my wrist.
