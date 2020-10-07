Meet the Rams: Sage Anderson, cross country

Sage Anderson

Sport: Cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

Gideon Hayes has had a large impact on me as a runner because he always manages to keep a good attitude.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

I always loved going to the away meets and hanging out with the team.

What are your plans after graduation?

I don’t plan to run competitively, but I hope to do well in school and stay in shape.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing softball in high school?

I would say to have a good mindset and to look out for your teammates.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Coach would send out workouts, and I would try my best to finish them.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?