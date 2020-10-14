Meet the Rams: Riley Moneypenny, cross country

Riley Moneypenny, cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

I just like being with friends.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Forest Park.

What are your plans after graduation?

OSU and pilot.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Don’t be afraid to run with people who are better than you.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Working and running.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

Still Woozy, I like his posts.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

New Zealand, it’s not cold and there are penguins.

What is something most people do not know about you?

I don’t even know myself.