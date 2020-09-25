Meet the Rams: Payton Cooksey

Payton Cooksey

Sport: Volleyball

Position: Defensive Specialist

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a volleyball player?

My parents and coaches have had the biggest impact on me as a volleyball player. They’ve always pushed me to do my best and try my hardest.

What has been your favorite volleyball memory?

My favorite volleyball memory has to be the time I slipped in the middle of a game and fell into the splits.

What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation I plan to attend the University of Oklahoma and pursue a medical degree.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing high school volleyball?

My advice to incoming freshman is to work hard, encourage others and enjoy the besties you’ll make.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

I would love to visit Greece for the Balos beach