Meet the Rams: Logan Wahnee, cross country

Logan Wahnee, cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

Trevor Pendorgraft. He is a person I aspire to be.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Getting 2nd at state sophomore year.

What are your plans after graduation?

To go to OSU.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Run fast.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Gaming.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

Judah Kucharyski.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

Oklahoma City: I have never been.

What is something most people do not know about you?

I like pizza.