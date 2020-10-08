Meet the Rams: LilyAnne Shaw, softball

LilyAnne Shaw

Sport: Softball

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

My dad. As much as I hate to admit it, 99% of the time, he is right. He’s patient and supportive in every aspect of my life, and tries to help me make the best decisions even when my attitude comes out.

What are your plans after graduation?

Go to college somewhere far, far away and play softball.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing softball in high school?

Enjoy every minute of it. Tell you parents “thank you” and “I love you” often. There is always room for improvement. Learn to laugh at yourself and your mistakes; there’s always another day, practice and game — until there’s not.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Sleeping, Netflix, improving my cooking skills and annoying coach Eicher with my questions about softball.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?