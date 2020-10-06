Meet the Rams: Judah Kucharyski, cross country

Judah Kucharyski

Sport: Cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

Kaden Hicks because he showed me with hard work and determination, you can become great.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

Watching Sage Anderson fill out this form (he hasn’t even started).

What are your plans after graduation?

Go to school and maybe become a pilot.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about playing softball in high school?

Work hard, don’t miss practice and compete.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

A lot of running and movies.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

Sage Anderson because he’s a gamer.

Where is one place you would like to visit?