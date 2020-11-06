 Skip to main content
Meet the Rams: Jack Fenner, cross country

Meet the Rams: Jack Fenner, cross country

Cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner? Carsen Knoedler, he pushed me throughout the season.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

The bus rides to the meets.

What are your plans after graduation?

Go to the University of Arkansas.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Be ready to be committed.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Biking and video games.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

TigerFangzFrankie, he’s the best dancer on TikTok.

Where is one place you would like to visit?

Goomas Pizza Diner in Denver.

What is something most people do not know about you?

I play lacrosse.

