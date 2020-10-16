Meet the Rams: Hunter King, cross country

Hunter King, cross country

What person has had the biggest impact on you as a cross country runner?

Gideon Hayes. He is always holding the team together with cheering us all on or giving advice to me on getting better.

What has been your favorite cross country memory?

When we went to coach Standy’s lake house to swim and sleep over.

What are your plans after graduation?

Study meteorology at OU.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about joining cross country?

Don’t be stupid. Actually hydrate a lot every day.

How did you spend your time during quarantine?

Video games and lots of long runs to stay in shape.

Who is your favorite person to follow on social media?

CommanderCollinsXC because it’s cool seeing our coach brag about us and seeing the videos of us running.